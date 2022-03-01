‘Chicago Fire’: Does Stella Kidd Become a Lieutenant?

Since “Chicago Fire” returned from its midseason hiatus, Stella Kidd has been quite busy. Soon after returning from the East Coast, she stormed Chicago Fire Department’s headquarters, demanding Jason Pelham maintain his position as Lieutenant at Firehouse 51. Meanwhile, she found herself navigating heavy tension within her relationship with Kelly Severide. Thankfully they made up, and fans finally caught a glimpse of that diamond ring we’ve been waiting all season for. And, just last week, she reignited her Girls on Fire Program at Firehouse 51 with the recurring character, Kylie Estevez.

While that’s all great, the next big question is, will “Chicago Fire” fans see Stella Kidd become a Lieutenant?

The last new episode of “Chicago Fire,” “Fire Cop,” answered a fraction of that question. Near the end of the episode, Kylie approached Stella face-to-face and asked her why she stopped pursuing the lieutenant’s position. The last few moments of the episode put Stella at the forefront of the next episode. There, hopefully, we’ll see her drive for a leadership position return.

Further, Fansided reports Jason Pelham actor Brett Dalton, whose character currently holds the lieutenant’s position initially intended for Stella, has plans to start filming a new series in New York via social media. Additionally, the outlet stated the following “Chicago Fire” synopses make no mention of Lt. Pelham.

For example, the synopsis for this week’s episode, “The Missing Piece,” reads, “Kidd searches for the right person to fill the open spot on Truck 81.”

Okay, clearly Pelham, has gone somewhere. But why in the world is Kidd looking for someone else to fill the position rather than filling it herself?

Find out this week, when “Chicago Fire” airs on NBC Wednesday night at 9.

Will ‘Chicago Fire’ See a ‘Stellaride’ Wedding This Season?

Whether or not Stella Kidd becomes a lieutenant this year, we sure hope we’ll at least get to see the fan-favorite character marry her long-time partner, Kelly Severide. The characters’ growth together, and Severide’s major arc over the last few seasons, have only made their romantic bond stronger. And after that absolutely romantic proposal a few episodes ago, we’re dying to see a Stellaride ceremony.

Fortunately, the ever-informative “Chicago Fire” showrunner Derek Haas shared with fans a little about what we can expect from Stella and Severide throughout the rest of season 10.

In speaking with Variety, Haas shared, “We are on scope for a wedding episode this season.” He added, “I would write it down–maybe not in ink, but as close to ink as you get.”

While we now have confirmation for a “Chicago Fire” wedding, we’re left with another question. When exactly will those vows take place?

Check back here for all the latest Stellaride updates Outsiders.