‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Are Begging NBC to Make This Actor a Series Regular

Fans of the popular NBC One Chicago series, Chicago Fire, know that the long-running drama has seen its fair share of beloved characters come and go over the years. Some are major cast members making a split from the Chicago Fire station. Others are new characters making an appearance as a series regular.

Other Chicago Fire additions, however, make appearances for a certain period throughout a specific number of episodes only to become a memory among former the other characters. Now, one of these players has recently made an appearance on the popular NBC series. As a result, series fans are calling on showrunners for the hit NBC series to make this new face a One Chicago regular.

During the One Chicago series’ tenth season, fans have gotten to know actor Jimmy Nicholas as he portrays Chicago Fire’s Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins. Evan Hawkins was introduced as a recurring character in the second episode of Chicago Fire’s tenth season. And since then, the character has quickly become a fan favorite.

Fans Call For A Lot More Paramedic Evan Hawkins

In fact, fans have even taken to social media to ask the One Chicago series to make Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins a series regular. Additionally, this is a move, many believe, is perfect for Jimmy Nicholas’s character considering how beloved he is. Add to this, the fact that while he is just a series regular at this point, Evan Hawkins has had quite the storyline!

“Listen, #ChicagoFire, listen,” notes one Twitter user in a late January post featuring a photo of the Evan Hawkins actor. “@NBCOneChicago please hear this. This man better be on the next ten seasons of the show, okay?”

Listen, #ChicagoFire, listen. @NBCOneChicago please hear this. This man better be on the next ten seasons of this show, okay? We are keeping his ass. You hear? #Hawkami will RISE. pic.twitter.com/ldIuMFkxUh — ʜᴇᴀᴛʜᴇʀ ʜᴀʟʟ🤘🏼✨ (@heatherelf77) January 28, 2022

“We are keeping his a–,” the hilarious pro-Hawkins tweet continues. The tweet goes on to note that one of the biggest draws that Chicago Fire fans feel to the Evan Hawkins character is a recent storyline between the paramedic field chief and Chicago Fire player Violet Mikami; aka Hawkami.

“You hear?” the Twitter user continues. “#Hawkami will RISE.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Are All Aboard the Hawkami Ship

Recently, Chicago Fire fans had another reason to fall for Jimmy Nicholas’s One Chicago character (as if they needed another reason) when he shared a fiery on-screen moment with Hanako Greensmith’s Violet Mikami.

“We’d like to know all your thoughts on THIS,” the One Chicago Twitter page shared earlier this month.

We'd like to know all your thoughts on THIS. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QauRlhazt9 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) February 2, 2022

The February 2 Twitter message follows the message up with a fire emoji. And, there is no emoji better to pair with the video included in the tweet. There’s no doubt that there are plenty of sparks flying between the two Fire characters!