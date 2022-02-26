‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Want One Character to Become a Firefighter

We’ve seen a lot of characters come and go on Chicago Fire. But now, fans are hoping that a returning character will become a firefighter.

We know that many characters in the One Chicago universe often find themselves appearing on other shows in the franchise. Since the shows are dramas, there’s always something happening. Characters are leaving the show, joining other shows, and going through big career changes. For one actress, fans are hoping to see some big changes coming up.

Fans took to online forums to discuss the potential future that Kylie Estevez (Katelynn Shennett) might have on the show. One fan asked if people thought she would be able to become the next firefighter to join Firehouse 51. They backed up their question with their own take on the situation. “I feel like she’s been around for long enough to have more of a purpose than most think. It would be great for the show to be around long enough for her to grow up and join the CFD and hopefully 51. … Depending on what the actor wants and if the writers have any plans for it but I think it would be really cool if they did that.”

Fans Think Her Role On ‘Chicago Fire’ Could Go Either Way

Comments on the thread were a little divided. Yes, Kylie Estevez has been on a number of episodes now, but her character is fine the way it is. Some like what Chicago Fire is doing with her character, and don’t see the point in having her change jobs. Other fans were completely onboard with the possibility. Some thought it would be interesting to see her take on the role of a firefighter, only because there are so few women first responders.

In another online thread, fans had a similar question. They wondered if Kylie Estevez would be the next one to take on the ‘truck’ role on Chicago Fire. Some are feeling that Kylie will be taking on a new role as she gets older. In fact, many fans seem to think that’s the only thing stopping her character from progressing on the show. Fans agree that she often saves the day, so it only makes sense for her to eventually join the firefighting team. Many people in the thread agreed that a firefighting position would be a good role for Kylie to grow into. Others even said that they would look forward to her being the one to drive the truck.

No matter what happens to Kylie Estevez’s role on Chicago Fire, it’s clear that fans want to see more of her. So far, she’s only been in 17 episodes of the show, but they span a couple of years. She first started appearing in the drama in 2020, and she’s been there ever since. We think it’s about time for her to go through a career change.