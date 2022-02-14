‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Wish One Character Would Have Lived Longer

“Chicago Fire” has had a few tragic deaths in its time. But there’s one that hit fans where it hurts, and some of them think it was unfair. Hallie Thomas, played by Teri Reeves, was a physician at Lakeshore Hospital when she was murdered for finding out the clinic was a drug trafficking center. She had an on-again-off-again relationship with Matt Casey, and the two were engaged for a while. They split, then reconciled over and over, and then she was killed in the season 1 episode “Leaders Lead.”

Hallie appeared in 10 episodes in season 1, and fans definitely had time to get invested in her character and relationship. So much so, that a lot of fans expressed outrage on social media when she died.

“[H]allie deserved so much better than being killed off,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another simply stated, “Hallie Thomas deserved better.” Another fan replied, writing, “Yes she did! She was a great character. I loved Terri [sic] Reeves.”

This death definitely upset fans of “Chicago Fire.” There’s no real reason why Teri Reeves was written out of the show. It seems like Hallie was killed just to up the stakes in the show’s early days. Hallie’s death added emotional weight to the show while it was still learning to walk. It’s unfortunate when a favored character, especially a female character, is killed off just to further male pain, but that’s the way things have to go sometimes. A main character death definitely adds that emotional shock factor shows like “Chicago Fire” crave.

‘Chicago Fire’: Has There Ever Been a Valentine’s Day Episode?

Since today is Valentine’s Day, I thought I’d bring it all together by finding out if “Chicago Fire” ever had a Valentine’s Day episode. There’s no lack of love on the show, as characters are always falling in and out of love at the station. But has there ever been an episode completely centered around Valentine’s Day?

In short: yes! The season 5 episode “Trading in Scuttlebutt” centers on the holiday. But, fans hoping for a sweet episode about love are out of luck with this one. At the end, Severide realizes it’s not going to work between him and his current romantic partner. Also in the episode, Sylvie is fretting about the fact that she has no one to spend Valentine’s Day with, and she goes out with Dawson. Interestingly enough, Dawson tells Sylvie, “Your Casey is out there, but you don’t have to change who you are to find him.” It’s funny in hindsight, because Casey started dating Sylvie after he and Dawson split.

There’s also a Valentine’s Day episode in season 7. Once again, Sylvie is alone on Valentine’s Day. She goes on a girl’s trip to her hometown in Indiana with Stella Kidd and Emily Foster. Things get worse when they come upon a crashed bus of high school hockey players. Stella, Sylvie, and Emily help save the team though, and everything is fine in the end.

Right now, the Olympics have taken over, so there’s no “Chicago Fire” Valentine’s Day episode this year. Hopefully, we’ll get to share the love next year.