‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s How That Big Twist Will Affect Stella’s Future

“Chicago Fire” is one of the biggest programs on NBC. The “One Chicago” universe has been a big hit for a long time. The show is still running strong for the network, in part because of the big-time writing from the folks behind the scenes for the network. For instance, there was recently a big swerve on the NBC program. Here is how that big twist in particular will affect Stella’s future on the program.

Stella needed a promotion. She wanted one and she got it and now it looks like Stella is in that Lieutenant position and Brett Dalton may be on his way out of the NBC show. Still, it was a big-time development for a lot of fans to see Stella chase what she wanted.

Why Jesse Spencer Left “Chicago Fire”

Jesse Spencer was a fan favorite as Casey on the program for 200 episodes. However, after doing “House” for so many years and then jumping on “Chicago Fire” he needed a break. He needed something else to do.

He told Deadline, “I realized I’d been doing TV for a long time, I added it up.” He continued, “I think this year is my 18th year on television because I went straight from House to Chicago Fire. We were coming up on the 200th episode and I called Derek to break the news that it was time for me to leave the show. He agreed we should at least get Casey to the 200th episode. It was a difficult decision because I’ve loved the show from the start but there are other things I’d like to do in the future. There’s family I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time.”

It was time for Spencer to do something else and get away and spend time with his family. It was time for a break. He added, “It was difficult because I really like Kara and we’ve established a really nice relationship. I really liked working with her.” He loved who he worked with on the show and everything that came with that. He continued, “And there’s always a chance I’ll come back, too. We’re still toying with the ‘Will Casey come back?’ That’s a possibility, you know. Derek and I talked about that and it’s a possibility for me too.”

Never say never, says Jesse Spencer. Monica Raymund said, “I miss my man. I miss my Casey.” She and Spencer had big-time chemistry on the program for so many seasons. Now, both characters have exited the program. Still, both actors leave out a lot of hope about their future and whether or not they might come back one day. You can watch “Chicago Fire” on NBC.