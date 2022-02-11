‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s What Happened to Gabby on the Show

“Chicago Fire” has seen the departure of several fan-favorite characters over its 10 seasons. The most recent took place as Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer announced plans to step away from network television temporarily. However, another popular character left the series after six seasons, one of “Chicago Fire’s” two original paramedics, Gabby Dawson. Overall, her departure left a major hole in Firehouse 51. Now, well into its 10th season, we’re here to remind you where Gabby Dawson went post-51.

Longtime fans will recall the turmoil that defined the conclusion of Gabby’s marriage to Matt Casey. The paramedic’s final season saw Matt Casey earn the rank of Captain, a title the character was able to bestow upon Casey herself.

However, soon enough, the couple lost their adopted son to his biological father in a tense custody battle. The loss struck Casey especially hard after yearning for so long to be a dad. The remainder of the season shows the ways Gabby and Casey each cope with the loss. Casey begins making rash decisions at work, isolating himself from friends.

Meanwhile, Fansided states Gabby decides to change literally everything. Abruptly, she heads to Puerto Rico to help with medical aid in various communities there. Eventually, she also files a divorce with Casey.

As to her reason for leaving, the Gabby actress, Monica Raymund, said, “I’m not sure the exact moment when it happened, but I knew that my six-year contract was coming to an end and I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story.”

“I wanted to explore a different world,” the “Chicago Fire” star concluded.

That said, Gabby has made one surprise appearance since her departure, returning during the season eight episode, “Best Friend Magic.”

Are Brett & Casey Doomed in Upcoming ‘Chicago Fire’ Episodes?

After Gabby Dawson’s departure to Puerto Rico, “Chicago Fire” introduced the idea of another Casey-centric romance. Writers painstakingly built the foundation for a relationship between Gabby’s friend and fellow paramedic Sylvie Brett and Casey himself over several long seasons.

From the get-go, “Chicago Fire” fans could see the romantic tension building between the two first responders after Gabby’s departure. However, we had quite a while to wait before the pair finally admitted their love for each other. It was during the final moments of season nine that we finally saw the characters be open and honest about their feelings with each other.

However, now that Casey’s actor has departed the series, showrunners have been working hard to create the authenticity of a long-distance relationship between the two characters. Nevertheless, Casey’s absence is bound to become awkward, with Brett’s actor, Kara Killmer, left to convey this subplot on her own. As such, showrunners have a big decision to make regarding Brett and Casey’s romantic fate.

Hopefully, we’ll see more development on this end when “Chicago Fire” returns on Wednesday, February 23d.