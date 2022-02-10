‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Where You Recognize Emily Foster From

Annie Ilonzeh joined Chicago Fire for two seasons as Emily Foster, a paramedic. She was a part of the Firehouse 51 crew for Season 7 and Season 8. Ilonzeh recently announced her departure from the show. Even though many grew to love her as part of the Chicago One universe, you might know her from these other shows, too.

She Got Her Start On ‘How I Met Your Mother’

One of Annie Ilonzeh’s first-ever roles was a quick cameo in the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother. She only appears in one episode in Season 3, called “The Yips.” In the episode, she goes to the same gym as Barney Stinson. She gets complimented by Stinson, and that’s the extent of their interaction. Even though we only see her in passing, her spot on the show was a sign of big things to come.

She went on to appear in a variety of movies and shows before landing the role of Emily Foster. Her first consistent role was on the long-running soap opera, General Hospital. She played Maya Ward, a new intern at the hospital. Ilonzeh appeared in 78 episodes of the show. In true soap opera fashion, her character quickly developed a relationship with another character that got out of hand too quickly. So far, her stint on General Hospital has been the longest-running role she’s had. Even as Emily Foster, she only appeared on 42 episodes of Chicago Fire.

Between her time in General Hospital and Chicago Fire, Ilonzeh has done a variety of other shows. She’s appeared in shows like Charlie’s Angels, Arrow, and Person of Interest.

She Played An Investigative Reporter on This Music Show

In addition to that, she had a recurring role on Empire. She only appeared on the second season of the popular show, but her presence was definitely noticed. Her role on the show only came a couple of years before she started playing as Emily Foster. During the second season of Empire, Ilonzeh played an investigative reporter, Harper Scott.

If you’ve seen the show, you know that things get complex fast. The addition of Harper Scott only made the Lyon family that much worse. By the end of the season, we’re left wondering what happened to Ilonzeh’s character. She had gotten herself into a tough spot with the Lyon family and was eventually kidnapped. We never saw her again.

After her tragic end on Empire, the Chicago Fire actor was only in a handful of TV shows and movies before she got her role as Emily Foster.

We Can’t Forget Emily Foster’s Character on These Other ‘One Chicago’ Shows

We all know that the One Chicago shows share a lot of the same characters. Annie Ilonzeh might look familiar because of her stints as Emily Foster on Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. Of course, since she left Chicago Fire, it’s likely that she’ll no longer be appearing on those shows either. Emily Foster wasn’t in many episodes of either show – she was in four episodes of Chicago P.D. and only one episode of Chicago Med.