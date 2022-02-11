‘Chicago Fire’: How Many Episodes Are There in Season 10?

Fans are wondering how many episodes there are in Season 10 of Chicago Fire. Here’s everything you should know about the show.

Chicago Fire is currently on hiatus. From COVID shutdowns to production delays, fans are wondering if the show will ever return. Luckily, Steven Kern, head of scheduling for NBC, is confirming that Chicago Fire is coming back with many more episodes.

In an interview with Variety, Kern shares that Season 10 will have a total of 22 episodes. So far, 12 episodes have already aired. Episode 13, entitled “Fire Cop,” is scheduled to premiere on February, 23.

“So for the Chicago shows, we have 22 episodes,” Kern says. “The season is 35 weeks. So that means there’s 12 or 13 weeks that we have to schedule either repeats or preemptions to get the shows to fit into the season. I’m more than happy to have a preemption that I know is going to do well, which is the Winter Olympics.”

The long hiatus makes a bit more sense now as well. Many shows, including CBS hits like NCIS, took the month of February off due to the Winter Olympics. With the games ending on February 22, it makes sense for Chicago Fire to return the next day.

Fans are also excited to hear that they should expect 10 more weeks of new episodes. Season 10 will contain the highest episode count for Chicago Fire since Season 7, which aired in 2019.

The Next Episode of ‘Chicago Fire’

Chicago Fire returns from hiatus on February 23 at 9 p.m. EST. This marks the 13th episode of Season 10 and is called “Fire Cop.” The episode description gives viewers a hint as to what is to come.

“Severide and Seager team up to investigate a fire at the home of a troubled young woman; Pelham moves into 51’s rumored cursed office; Kylie assists Kidd with Girls on Fire.”

Catch the trailer for the upcoming episode below.

This new episode comes after Episode 12, titled “Show of Force.” Airing on January 19, fans last saw the Chicago Fire team protecting each other, as well as going to the annual CFD Gala. There was a blend of both action and emotion in this episode, making fans feel even more connected to the characters.

If you need to catch up on episodes, or just have a rerun for fun, you are in luck. Peacock, a popular streaming service, has every season of Chicago Fire for free. Fans of the show do not have to subscribe for access to the entire series. Click here and start your binge-watching journey this weekend.