‘Chicago Fire’: How Many Episodes Are in Season 10?

It doesn’t feel like too long ago when Chicago Fire aired its season 10 premiere. The show has been airing episodes since last fall, but how many episodes are in season 10?

With COVID-19 still impacting in production, and last season being shorter, many fans have been worried that this season may be shorter as well.

But, there’s good news! Steve Kern, the head of scheduling for NBC, has confirmed with Variety that season 10 of Chicago Fire will be 22 episodes long.

“So for the Chicago shows, we have 22 episodes,” he said. “The season is 35 weeks. So that means there’s 12 or 13 weeks that we have to schedule either repeats or preemptions to get the shows to fit into the season. I’m more than happy to have a preemption that I know is going to do well, which is the Winter Olympics.”

Right now, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD are all on a hiatus. The shows air on NBC, which airs the Olympics. So until the Olympic Games are over, Chicago Fire won’t be putting out new episodes.

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Really Want One Actor To Be a Series Regular

With 22 episodes in this season, fans have gotten what they wanted. But they also really want something else. Fans want Evan Hawkins actor Jimmy Nicholas to stick around for more episodes. He was introduced as a recurring character earlier in season 10, and fans can’t get enough of him.

Recently, Chicago Fire fans took to Twitter to ask the franchise to add Nicholas to the roster full time.

“Listen, #ChicagoFire, listen. @NBCOneChicago please hear this. This man better be on the next ten seasons of the show, okay?” one fan tweeted.

Many fans are particularly in love with Hawkin’s relationship with Violet Mikami. The two got together in a recent episode, and people are still talking about it.

Of course, their relationship is complicated because there’s technically a power imbalance, and they’ll probably have to keep things secret for now. The two have been dancing around each other for what feels like all season.

That episode also saw a really good moment for Severide and Kidd, who were having relationship issues after Kidd skipped town for way longer than she initially planned. The next episodes should see the two try to work through things.

Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD all return on Wednesday, February 23rd. In the meantime, you can always catch up on old episodes by streaming any of these three shows on Peacock.