‘Chicago Fire’: Is Brett Dalton Leaving the Show?

“Chicago Fire” lost a big-time star last fall in Jesse Spencer. The star of the program exited the show after completing 200 episodes of the NBC program. However, he may not be the last big-time exit from the “One Chicago” universe of late, as Brett Dalton may also be leaving the show. The rumors began with an Instagram post that featured Kidd with a lieutenant shield on her helmet. This had folks wondering if there was a vacancy that needed to be filled.

Well, Dalton added to that with an Instagram post of his own. He revealed he was in New York City and it had to do with TV. Because “Chicago Fire” is shot in Chicago, this added more uncertainty about his future on the show. He wrote for the caption, “Yes, this is real. Yes, I was in NY. And hell yeah, you’ll see why on your TV soon. Fine, I’ll say it I [love] NY.”

While nothing is confirmed as of yet, the signs certainly seem to point to Brett Dalton’s time on the NBC drama is going to be a short one.

Jesse Spencer on His Exit from “Chicago Fire”

This would be two huge exits from the show on NBC in less than a year’s time. Spencer, though, was on the show from the beginning, and the former star of “House” was a household name on the show while Dalton is still very new and fresh.

He told Cinema Blend, “I realized I’ve been doing TV for a long time. I added it up, and I think this year is my 18th year of television straight, because I went straight from House into Chicago Fire. And we were coming up to the 200th episode, and so I called Derek on making a personal decision. [I] called Derek and broke the news that I thought it was time to leave the show. And he agreed that we should at least get Casey to 200 episodes. And it was a difficult decision, because I’ve loved the show from the start. But there’s other things that I would like to do in the future.”

It was a long-time coming for Spencer. He was ready to move on and take a break but still loved the show. He concluded, “And there’s some family that I need to take care of. And 18 years is a long time. That’s a long stretch. I was marking off these milestones and looking to the future and I called Derek. Well, Derek didn’t want me to leave, but we both agreed that if it was time for me, then it was time, so it was a difficult decision. And I hate to leave the show, because I do love this show. But you know, when the time comes, the time comes.”

You can watch “Chicago Fire” on NBC.