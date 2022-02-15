‘Chicago Fire’: Meet the Stars Who Have Been in Every Episode

NBC’s Chicago Fire features an all-star cast with many notable characters fans have fallen in love with over the years. The drama series from Dick Wolf is part of the One Chicago empire. Considering the long-running series is currently in Season 10, Chicago Fire has seen its fair share of recurring actors throughout its tenure. However, according to IMDb, only three actors appear in every episode of the show.

Chicago Fire follows firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 in the heart of Chicago as they risk their lives to save and protect their city. Notable cast members include Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, Eamonn Walker, and Joe Minoso among others. The star-studded cast shows viewers what it takes to live ‘life in the heat of it.’

Firefighting comes with its fair share of ups and downs, and not everyone is in it for the long haul. Throughout the show, viewers have said goodbye to several cast members due to work-related drama, promotions, transfers, dating co-workers, etc. So, can yøu guess who the three mainstay actors who are in every episode of the hit TV show are?

Three actors appear in every episode of Chicago Fire

IMDb states the three major characters of Chicago Fire are Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, and Eammon Walker.

Taylor Kinney has played Kelly Severide since 2012 across Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med. Severide is a shift lieutenant at Firehouse 51. Growing up in a family of firefighters, Severide made the squad at the ripe age of 23 making him the youngest recruit to make the team.

Christian Stolte portrays longtime firefighter Randall McHolland. McHolland has made a name for himself as being one of the longest-serving members of Truck 81 at Firehouse 51. Also referred to as “Randy” or “Mouch” on the show, McHolland has been a staple of the Chicago Fire Department for the majority of his adult life. In addition to his duties as a dedicated firefighter, McHolland is also the President of the Firefighter’s Union and a union representative. Therefore, he is responsible for communicating any issues between the firefighters and paramedics at the Chicago Fire Department. Additionally, McHolland appears on Chicago P.D. as a romantic interest of Trudy Platt (Amy Morton).

Lastly, Eammon Walker acts as Firehouse 51 Battalion Chief Wallace Boden on Chicago Fire as well as other shows within the Chicago franchise. His passion and commitment to firefighting make him a role model for many members of the firehouse. Some even look up to him as a father-like figure, especially Severide and Casey.

Chicago Fire season 10 premiered on September 22, 2021, featuring the show’s 200th episode. Chicago Fire among other One Chicago will return on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.