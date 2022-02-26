‘Chicago Fire’: One Alum Once Appeared on Classic Sitcom and ‘Hawaii Five-0’

It’s been several years since we’ve seen actress Lauren German on “Chicago Fire.” However, just because she’s not driving Ambo 61 doesn’t mean she hasn’t been busy since her character’s death in season two. In fact, prior to “Chicago Fire,” German actually held roles in several dynamic films and series.

When “Chicago Fire” launched in 2012, Lauren German kicked off the series right alongside other fan-favorite original characters. Several include cast members Taylor Kinney, Monica Raymund, and Jesse Spencer, the latter two who have since departed.

German starred as Leslie Shay for seasons one and two. She then tragically died when an explosion caused a pipe to fatally strike the paramedic in the head. The character’s death in the season two finale marks the first significant casting departure within “Chicago Fire.”

Lauren German Boasts a Successful Acting Career

However, before saving lives with the Chicago Fire Department, German got a relatively early start in acting. She first secured minor roles with MTV as well as in the romantic comedy, “Down to You.”

The “Chicago Fire” actress also starred as Marie in the family series “7th Heaven” and Beth in “Shotgun Love Dolls.

From there, she made appearances in a plethora of films and series. One of her most notable came during her 15 episodic appearances on “Hawaii Five-O.” There, she held the role of Secret Service Agent Lori Weston.

Afterward, she stuck with protecting the people, moving to Chicago as Leslie Shay. Afterward, she went to Los Angeles, adopted the title of LAPD Officer, Chloe Decker. After playing the proudly LGBTQ+ character Shay as a “Chicago Fire” first responder, she then fell madly in love with Lucifer Morningstar in the Netflix series, “Lucifer.”

Despite the eight seasons following German’s departure from “Chicago Fire,” fans still miss Shay fiercely. And while Ambulance 61’s current senior paramedic, Sylvie Brett, holds a special place within the series, we can’t help but wonder how Shay would have fit with “Chicago Fire’s” current crew.

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Discuss One Character’s Potential

Lately, our eyes have been turned to our headlining couple Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. Meanwhile, other fans are wondering about the potential for one recurring character.

When Kidd kicked off Girls on Fire at Firehouse 51, one of her first recruits was Kylie Estevez. Kylie is a young woman with great potential, yet she had lacked the funds necessary to participate. After working a solution out with Boden and Stella, Kylie became a crucial individual within “Chicago Fire.”

Now, she handles much of the administrative work within the firehouse alongside the chief.

However, now, as Stella has reignited Girls on Fire at 51, “Chicago Fire” fans are curious whether we’ll see the young woman herself follow the program through all the way to firefighter status.

On one social sharing platform, one fan observed, “I feel like [Kylie’s] been around for long enough to have more of a purpose than most think. It would be great for the show to be around long enough for her to grow up and join the CFD.”