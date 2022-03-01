‘Chicago Fire’: One Star Directed Two ‘Law & Order’ Episodes

It is not unusual to see stars direct episodes of their own show. But one Chicago Fire star actually went behind the camera for an OG show.

Which one was it? Well, it was Law & Order. Not the updated revival version now out on NBC, but dating back to its earlier run. Let’s get some information about this with some help from Looper.

The person behind the camera for Law & Order was none other than Chicago Fire actress Monica Raymund. She played Gabriela Dawson for six seasons on the NBC first-responder drama.

‘Chicago Fire’ Actress Left Show In 2019 After Six Seasons

Raymund stayed on Chicago Fire through 139 episodes then left for a different challenge. She left in 2019. But her first directing job came from another Dick Wolf show in a 2018 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She also would direct a Season 1 episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

The Chicago Fire actress-director oversaw episodes of a Wolf show on CBS titled FBI. Then she also directed episodes of The Sinner and Hightown.

She also is on Hightown as an actress in front of the screen, too. But do you know what show she has not directed an episode for at all? Yep. Chicago Fire. Go figure.

Dick Wolf Keeps Leading The Charge For His Franchises

Right now, Chicago Fire is in Season 10 on NBC. It is part of the One Chicago franchise under the leadership of Wolf. That show is not going anywhere anytime soon because it’s getting solid ratings. So are the other shows in the franchise, too. They also include Chicago PD and Chicago Med.

Wolf just keeps on rocking and rolling with his shows. We mentioned Law & Order here. Well, the show has come back as a revival but Sam Waterston is back as Jack McCoy. That’s good news and the show has a group of solid actors, too.

The show has been going through some changes this season. Jesse Spencer took off and left his Matt Casey character in the lurch. We don’t know if he will return at all. Raymund had some thoughts about this as she talked with Deadline.

“I wish Jesse all the best,” Raymund said. “I love him so much. They were so lucky to have him and I’m excited to see what he does next.” What about coming back to the show herself? “I never close the door on Gabriela Dawson…I never say no to an opportunity to tell stories,” she said.

She has made some guest appearances in Season 7 and Season 8. Raymund is not closing the door on a return. Maybe she will come back. She did have something lined up but the pandemic put that on hold.