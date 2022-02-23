‘Chicago Fire’ Showrunner Hints at Potential Casey Return for ‘Stellaride’ Wedding

“Chicago Fire” has carried on without Firehouse 51 Captain and Truck 81 commander, Matt Casey. That said, it does not mean fans have accepted the character’s departure, with many already hoping for the actor’s return. Now, “Chicago Fire” prepares to air another brand new episode this week. Ahead of the episode, series showrunner, Derek Haas, revealed that fans may just see Matt Casey return sooner than we think. In a recent interview, he added the long-awaited “Stellaride” wedding is, potentially, right around the corner.

In a quick phone interview with Variety, the “Chicago Fire” showrunner spoke to the difficulties in filming season 10. He also highlighted the creativity that has emerged in keeping Jesse Spencer’s departed character involved in ongoing storylines.

“It’s been fun for us because we love Casey so much as writers that we want him to keep his presence,” Haas said.

And with Stella and Severide officially engaged, it’s only a matter of time before we, hopefully, see Matt Casey back in Chicago.

Of the Stellaride ceremony, Haas hinted, “We are on scope for a wedding episode this season. I would write it down–maybe not in ink, but as close to ink as you get.”

That said, the outlet reminded Outsiders that each major “One Chicago” event often sees the return of departed fan-favorite characters. As such, Haas said, “I would be mortified if there was a wedding that didn’t include Casey.”

His comment ties into Casey’s close friendship with Severide. He hinted it’s likely that when the Stellaride wedding eventually takes place, the former Captain would serve as the Squad 3 Lieutenant’s best man.

Will ‘Chicago Fire’ Bid Goodbye to Sylvie Brett?

Since Stella Kidd returned to Chicago in the midseason finale, things have been on a gradual incline for our favorite characters. As season 10 continues, the storylines become increasingly more positive. That said, however, “Chicago Fire” showrunners have just announced the addition of another paramedic role.

And that begs the question: Is Sylvie Brett leaving “Chicago Fire?”

As “Chicago Fire” fans know, Sylvie Brett has been a series stalwart since joining the cast in 2014. Kara Killmer adopted the role following the death of the character, paramedic Leslie Shea. However, the latest season has seen Brett’s compassion for and dedication to Chicago’s residents grow. Overall, she’s been dedicating more time to bettering her profession outside of her regular shifts aboard Ambulance 61.

Following the “Chicago Fire” showrunners’ casting of Caitlin Carver for the new paramedic role, will Sylvie Brett also depart the series? After all, we saw something slightly similar take place when Lieutenant Jason Pelham fulfilled Casey’s open position on Truck 81.

Fortunately, this is just fan speculation. For now, we have no reason, considering the current storyline, to suspect the “Chicago Fire” actress will be heading out.

However, the best way to follow the latest “Chicago Fire” developments is to tune in to NBC every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.