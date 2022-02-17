‘Chicago Fire’ Star Brett Dalton Shares Sweet Throwback Photo of Daughter

American actor Brett Dalton treats fans to an adorable photo of him and his daughter from a few years back. The Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor posted a picture of himself sporting sunglasses and a maroon hoodie with his daughter on top of his shoulders.

“Somehow, this little person is 10 now,” wrote Dalton in the caption. “Seems like just yesterday these shoulders were her favorite seat in the house,” he said.

Brett Dalton’s daughter, Sylvia, was born in 2012. Dalton shares Sylvia with his now ex-wife, Melissa Trn. Melissa is a costume designer working on TV and short films. Brett and Melissa wed in 2015 before calling in quits in 2019.

The dotting dad continued praising his now 10-year-old daughter saying, “And now she’s double digits and my heart can barely take it.”

A young Sylvia is holding on tight atop her dad’s shoulders in the Instagram image. She’s wearing a cute little jean jacket with pink shoes. Both of her hands are gripping Dalton’s forehead.

“I’ve heard parenting is a never-ending process of letting go,” Dalton continued. “But maybe, just maybe, she’ll want another ride on these shoulders before dad is old and grey.” He concluded the endearing birthday post with, “Happy birthday to my sweetest snail”

More photos of Brett Dalton and his daughter

It’s not exactly rare for the Chicago Fire actor share photos of his cutie-pie offspring. Back in 2019, Brett posted a series of images in regards to his daughter’s costume for Halloween.

“This year for #Halloween, my daughter dressed as a Praying Mantis, then turned into a Screaming Mantis, then finally a Sleeping Mantis. The whole thing bugged me. Anyway, I’ll buzz off,” the caption read.

Another post he shared this past November featured Dalton’s daughter, Sylvia sitting at a kitchen counter next to a bunch of lemons. Sylvia looks so grown up wearing a forest green long sleeve dress.

“NBD just my daughter looking like a full-on Vermeer painting while making lemonade,” Dalton wrote below the image.

Despite their divorce in 2019, Brett Dalton and ex-wife Melissa Trn seem to have an amicable relationship as co-parents. Three years after their split and Brett still took time to recognize Sylvia’s mom on Mother’s Day.

“happymothersday to @melissatrn who not only brought our daughter into this world, but has given her more love, strength, compassion and heart than she knows what to do with,” he wrote on Instagram with a photo of Michelle and their daughter, Sylvia. “She probably got her sense of humor from me, and definitely her need for attention. But everything else is all you. Everyday is better with our daughter in it and we are truly blessed. I hope you know how special you are,” he continued.