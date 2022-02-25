‘Chicago Fire’ Star Daniel Kyri Opens Up About the ‘Double-Edged Sword’ of Playing Ritter

“Chicago Fire” star Daniel Kyri portrays firefighter candidate Darren Ritter on Season 9 of the show, whose journey to working with the CFD is a bit of a bumpy ride. In a recent interview with Looper, the actor opened about how playing Ritter is a bit of a “double edged sword.”

One thing that’s great about tuning in to “Chicago Fire” is how fun Ritter is to watch. He hits the nail on the head with his dry humor, and is instantly likable. According to Kyri, it’s this combo that makes Ritter equally both fun and challenging to portray.

“It’s kind of like the double-edged sword of Ritter. It’s what I both love about him and also what represents the most challenge,” Kyri explained to Looper. “I tend to say this often, but that’s because it’s true. Ritter is the kind of guy whose heart is on his sleeve and there is a sense of presence and vulnerability to the way in which he carries himself. Whether it’s on the job, in the action, you see moments of him interacting with some of the victims on the show or some of the folks that they’re rescuing and there’s always a sense of humanity and connection for him.”

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Says Ritter Always Has His Heart on His Sleeve

Kyri reflected on how Ritter is always able to make a personal connection with the fire victims he helps to save. “Even in the midst of the bigger job, which is ‘got to put the fire out, got to save the people, got to do all the things,’ he always has that moment of connection. That is because he’s such a heart-on-the-sleeve kind of guy.”

For the 28 year old actor, the challenge comes with portraying Ritter’s personal life and thoughts along with how he behaves in his job.

“There’s a challenge in that for me because, given what they do, given what firefighters see day in and day out when there are these rescues, it can get a bit difficult to protect self, or to even distinguish self from the job. That’s a tight rope that Ritter has to walk. I really enjoy being able to play both sides of that.”

He even commented on Ritter’s humor, suggesting that it could be somewhat of a coping mechanism for the character given the heaviness that comes with what he does for a living.

“Let’s talk about the humor. It may not necessarily be a defense mechanism for the character, but that sort of dry humor is a way for him to cope with the harder, more difficult parts of the job. I enjoy playing with that too.”

“He is a totally aspirational character because I wish I was more like him in my real life,” Kyri added with a laugh.