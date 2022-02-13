‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Once Appeared in an Iconic Children’s Movie

There’s no doubt that Australian actor Jesse Spencer is a dreamboat. However, before he was winning hearts and saving lives over on “Chicago Fire,” our favorite captain once starred in an iconic children’s movie.

Remember the 2001 film, “Winning London,” starring the iconic Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen twins?

While the twins were the forerunning characters within the film, Captain Matt Casey previously starred as Lord James Browning Jr. Fansided reminded us that Spencer, boasting quite the babyface at the time, played the role of Mary-Kate’s character, Chloe Lawrence.

“Winning London” is a far cry from the danger and excitement ever-present on “Chicago Fire.” But it marks just one of many milestones in the beloved actor’s career.

In addition to the children’s film, Jesse Spencer previously starred as Bill Kennedy in the Australian soap opera, “Neighbors.” He then made his first appearance in an American television series as Dr. Robert Chase in FOX’s drama, “House, M.D.”

Nevertheless, his role on “Chicago Fire” remains our top favorite. Months later, we sorely miss him as Matt Casey following his departure earlier this season.

That said, however, fans may have reason to hope for a potential Casey return. The latest episode of “Chicago Fire” finally saw fan-favorite character Kelly Severide officially propose to Stella Kidd. And after 10 seasons playing each other’s best friend, Casey would simply have to return to be Severide’s best man. Right?

Will ‘Chicago Fire’ See Stella Finally Earn That Lieutenant’s Position?

Jesse Spencer might be out but Stella Kidd actress Miranda Rae Mayo is back in. As such, “Chicago Fire” fans have begun to wonder whether the beloved firefighter will finally earn that lieutenant’s position.

As of now, the brand new season 10 character, Jason Pelham, fulfills the role of lieutenant on Truck 81. However, until his promotion, 51’s crew members, and fans alike, were certain the position would go to Stella.

However, things got mussed up after Kidd headed off to the East Coast to expand her program, Girls on Fire. Since then, things have been shakey regarding her leadership position within the Chicago Fire Department.

Nonetheless, opportunity presents itself in the most unexpected ways on “Chicago Fire.” As such, CinemaBlend explored several potential circumstances leading to Stella Kidd’s promotion.

Most logical, though least likely to happen, Kidd would be moved to another station within the Chicago Fire Department, one with an open leadership position. However, as a dedicated “Chicago Fire” fan myself, I don’t see it happening.

Another potential situation is that Pelham, after seeing reinstatement to the lieutenant’s position at 51 thanks to Stella’s passion and dedication, moves over to make room for Kidd. After all, he’s seen she is capable as a firefighter and a leader, and, after a rocky start, it’s clear the two lieutenants like and respect each other.

And a final, though rather random situation, is that 51 veteran, Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann, retires from his leadership position on Truck 51. The last episode saw the older lieutenant talking with Randall “Mouch” McHolland about their emotional struggles over their long careers. As such, is retirement the key to Stella’s promotion? Doubtful. “Chicago Fire” fans know Herrmann still has a lot of fire in him.

Tune in next Wednesday to see what happens next!