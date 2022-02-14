‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Once Roomed With a Hollywood A-Lister

Australian actor Jesse Spencer’s come a long way to get to “Chicago Fire,” and he once roomed with a famous Hollywood A-List actor.

According to One Chicago Center, Spencer shared a small flat 20 years ago in London with James McAvoy, becoming friends before the “Chicago Fire” actor headed over to the United States.

The duo even booked minor roles in 2000’s “Lorna Doone” as their friendship blossomed.

Spencer, McAvoy Longtime Friends

James McAvoy told one Australian newspaper about the men’s friendship back in the day. According to IMDb, several actors moved on to HBO’s Game of Thrones TV Series and ITV’s Downton Abbey years later. For Spencer, the BBC television movie was his acting debut.

“Jesse played chief sidekick for the main baddie, and I played chief sidekick for the main goodie,” McAvoy told The Melbourne Herald Sun.

While they didn’t have a lot of screen time or lines, the 42-year-old McAvoy said the men were “both there a lot, and we became good friends.”

“He needed somewhere to live,” the actor said. “And I was going away to do a movie (2001 film “The Pool”) in Prague. I said, ‘You can have my room.’”

“And when I came back, he still had my room. So he went to the couch, and I went back to my room, and we ended up moving to a bigger place.”

The arrangement didn’t last as Jesse Spencer moved to the United States to try his hand at more films. The actor hit paydirt with the Fox doctor drama “House” from 2004 to 2012.

Five years later, McAvoy starred in “The Last King of Scotland” in 2016.

Jesse Spencer Also Buds With ‘Chicago Fire’ Actor

Jesse Spencer, who plays captain Mathew Casey, and rescue squad lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) have shared quite a bit of screen time over the years on “Chicago Fire.”

The Australian left the show early in Season 10 while Kinney is still going strong. The NBC drama has lasted ten years, starting in 2012.

Looper said that in almost all their episodes on the show, the two actors worked closely as a team one way or the other. You have to think they’d get close during that time.

Off-screen, it looks like they’ve had fun messing with each other.

In one Twitter video, Kinney was sleeping on the floor of Firehouse 51 while a mischievous Jesse Spencer quietly decorates Kinney’s shirt with bits of some mysterious substance.

🎥 | Jesse Spencer (@Jesse_Spencer) and Taylor Kinney (@TaylorKinney111) on the set of Chicago Fire. pic.twitter.com/99fjGQLFvW — One Chicago Updates (@onechicagonews) April 16, 2019

There’s more proof.

Kara Kilmer, who plays paramedic Sylvie Brett, caught the two men in an Instagram video with their arms around each other’s shoulders at a Chicago Bears’ game.

Finally, another Tweet shows the men in two photos at a Chicago Cubs game with the caption “Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney friendship for your TL.”