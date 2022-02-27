‘Chicago Fire’ Star Oliver Stark Celebrates a Fellow Co-Star in New Image

“Chicago Fire” star, Oliver Stark celebrates his “9-1-1” co-star by sharing a picture of the two of them together.

In a recent Instagram post, the Stark and John Harlan Kim pose side-by-side for the camera on the set of their hit FOX action-drama. Stark’s caption is quite simple but tells viewers everything they need to know about their relationship. “Brother.”

Although Kim plays the brother of Kenneth Choi on the show, it’s true that blood isn’t all that makes a family.

With Stark’s newest picture, fans began wondering and hoping the two pals plan to become a team on the 118.

“I love it!!! I hope Chimney’s brother joins the 118!” one fan said.

With Eddie (Ryan Guzman) leaving the team, a few other lovers of the show hope for Kim and Stark to become the next duo on the team.

“This is the duo we deserve oh my god I can’t wait for this,” another fan commented.

Kim was quick to respond to Stark’s post. However, he used it as an opportunity to include another co-star in the conversation. “@ariellekebbel your mate.”

‘9-1-1:’ What Will Be of Buck and Lucy’s Relationship?

In case anyone is confused by his comment under Stark’s post, Kim is referring to their show’s newest firefighter, Lucy Donato, (Arielle Kebbel). With Eddie leaving the team, the 118 is going to need someone else to barge into burning buildings.

The former “Vampire Diaries” actress is set for a recurring role alongside Oliver Stark on the hit FOX television show. According to Deadline, she’ll play LAFD Firefighter Lucy Donato. Donato works at rival firehouse 147, but she assists the 118 during a major rescue mission. However, after that rescue mission, Kebbel’s character is going to be around for a while. So, what does this mean for the members of the 118?

Considering Buck’s reaction to Eddie’s departure, it’s likely he won’t be too thrilled with someone else possibly taking Eddie’s place. However, based on what we’ve learned, the two firefighters seem to have a lot in common.

Deadline described Donato’s character as “super confident, fearless and is as quick at making life or death decisions as she is at speaking her mind.” Now doesn’t that sound all too much like Stark’s character?

But with a new firefighter possibly joining the team and taking his best friend’s place, will Buck act hostile towards Lucy? Will they become friends or something more since they’re so similar?

Kebbel is known for her work in the third and fourth chapters of the “After” series. She also starred in NBC’s “Lincoln Rhyme: The Hunt for the Bone Collector” and “The Vampire Diaries.”

Other roles of hers include “John Tucker Must Die,” “Think like a Man,” “The Uninvited,” and “The Grudge 2.”

Be sure to catch Oliver Stark and Arielle Kebbel when “9-1-1” returns on March 21.