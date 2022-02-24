‘Chicago Fire’: Taking a Look at Stella and Severide’s Relationship

Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide are definitely fan favorites on “Chicago Fire.” They’re right up there with Brettsey in terms of how much fans love them, and it seems like they’ve finally gotten their act together on the show; Severide proposed at the firefighter’s gala, with a real ring and everything. They were engaged previously, but this makes it official. So, what’s their relationship timeline? What ups and downs have they gone through over the past “Chicago Fire” seasons?

Stella entered the scene in season 4, and fans paid attention; they hoped she could finally straighten out Severide’s love life. Yet, it took them awhile of being just friends before things started to pan out. There were jealous exes to deal with, and demanding parents to overcome before they finally got over the “just friends” speed bump.

Severide knew Stella was the one early on; in season 8, the team attended a call involving an infectious disease. Severide had to put Stella at ease when she started to worry, telling her, “It’s not how I’m going to go.” When she asked, he said he’d be old, in bed, and surrounded by their kids, grandkids, and her. He already had a vision of how his life would be with her; cue the happy waterworks.

But, there are moments where Severide definitely toed the line and almost lost Stella. Mostly because he usually thought he knew what was best for her. At one point, he shut her out so she could study for her lieutenant’s exam, when she really needed his support at the time. She needed him to do what he did best: look her in the eye and say, “You got this, Stella Kidd.”

‘Chicago Fire’: Stella and Severide’s Relationship Timeline

That moment was a turning point; Severide realized that he couldn’t make decisions for Stella, and that he wasn’t going to let her get away again, and she said the same thing. They weren’t going to lose each other.

Except, that almost happened later this season; Stella went away to promote her Girls on Fire program across the country. She stopped answering Severide’s, or anyone’s, calls. She isolated herself, and it was all because she was scared of commitment. Stella got overwhelmed with everything that was going on, and drifted away from the people who cared about her.

But, then she came back, unexpectedly showing up in Severide’s apartment. The to talked it out, and decided they still wanted to be together, but that it would take work. All relationships take work, after all, even the fictional ones. As of right now, there’s a wedding on the horizon for the “Chicago Fire” couple. Could this mean a cameo from Matt Casey as best man?