‘Chicago Fire’: These Three Stars Also Appeared on ‘Prison Break’

It can be surprising to see how many TV actors appear in multiple small-screen dramas. Whatever may be trending, one genre that consistently brings in viewers and has for years is crime dramas. From “NCIS,” to “Criminal Minds,” to “Law & Order,” people never seem to get sick of seeing the personal lives of fictional law enforcement officers play out in a neat 30 to 60-minute episode.

One of the biggest crime drama universes right now is NBC’s “One Chicago” series. The franchise includes “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med,” and “Chicago Fire.” The shows each give a deeper insight into the lives of these characters that balance acting as a public service official in a big city along with their personal lives. The oldest of the 3 series is “Chicago Fire,” which is currently airing its 10th season.

Through its 10 years on the air, “Chicago Fire” has featured actors from a slew of different popular programs. In fact, the show has featured three actors that also all appeared in the early 2000s drama, “Prison Break.”

Many “Chicago Fire” fans may recognize the late actress DuShon Monique Brown from her role as Chief Wallace Boden’s executive assistant. Brown’s character, Connie, was essentially Boden’s “work wife” and served as a maternal figure at the fire station. Always offering level-headed advice and friendship to her co-workers, some may even say Connie was the backbone of Boden’s office.

‘Chicago Fire’ Writers Gave Connie a Beautiful Exit

Brown unexpectedly passed before Season 7 of the show. “Chicago Fire” writers gave her character an exit that honored Brown’s life, sending Connie away to become a counselor. The Chicago Tribune revealed that Brown had a real master’s degree in counseling, and worked in the field professionally.

Before “Chicago Fire,” Brown portrayed Nurse Katie Welch on “Prison Break.” Brown’s roles in both the shows were initially “subordinates” who didn’t have official names or really any dialogue. However, Brown’s talent clearly shined through and encouraged writers to develop her characters into more three-dimensional people.

Actor Christian Stolte also appeared on both series. Stolte portrayed Robert McHolland– nicknamed “Mouch” on “Chicago Fire,” years after portraying a corrections officer in “Prison Break.” Mouch spent the majority of his life working for the fire department and was even president of the firefighter’s union. So, fellow firefighters had plenty of respect for him. Although Mouch had plenty of wisdom and experience to share, he also gave comedic relief on the show as well with quirky personal hijinx.

‘Prison Break’ Put Joe Minoso On the Map

Stolte only appeared on Season 1 of “Prison Break,” portraying a typical dad-type who was also particularly rough with prisoners. He did show some empathy during his on-screen time, but for the most part, he had a heavy hand with Fox River inmates.

Finally, Joe Minoso portrayed one of the original characters on “Chicago Fire,” Joe Cruz. Cruz is a Chicago Native who’s faced plenty of life or death situations throughout the series. With plenty of action-packed episodes, Cruz is taking more of a backseat storyline in the show’s current season. Before his run on the NBC series, Minoso had a cameo appearance on “Prison Break.”

He portrayed a character called Chaz Fink, which earned him his first TV credit and helped lead him to where he is today.