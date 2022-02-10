‘Chicago Fire’: Was This the Most Heartbreaking Moment of Season 1?

Chicago Fire is notorious for heartbreaking storylines. And the series earned its reputation all the way back in season 1 when it killed off Matt Casey’s first love.

For those of you who haven’t been following the One Chicago series from the beginning, Matt Casey hasn’t only had notable relationships with Gabriela Dawson and Sylvie Brett. He also had a steamy romance with a physician named Hallie Thomas.

In fact, when the series opened, Matt was already heavily involved with Hallie. And throughout the first season, the couple went through some serious drama. They broke up and got back together a few times. And at one point, they even got engaged.

However, Matt canceled the nuptials after Hallie told him that she didn’t want kids in the future.

After splitting once again, Hallie jetted off to South America to rebuild her broken heart. But after realizing that she couldn’t start a life on a new continent, the doctor returned to The Windy City.

Once Hallie was back in Chicago, she and Matt realized they couldn’t live without each other. And during the season 1 finale, the couple decided that they had to find a way to be together—despite their very different life goals.

But unfortunately, the story didn’t have a happy ending.

The Season 1 Finale of ‘Chicago Fire’ Was a Tear Jerker

In that same episode, Hallie headed back to work and found out that one of her colleagues was selling medications to a drug trafficking ring. And to stop her from telling the authorities, the ring’s leader, Timothy Campbell, killed Hallie and staged a fire inside a medical clinic in an attempt to cover the murder.

To make the devastating love story even more heartbreaking, Matt Casey was one of the firefighters that responded to the call. And he found his fiance’s body.

Casey managed to pull Hallie out of the building alive, but she was barely holding on and not breathing. On the way to the hospital, Dawson struggled to keep her alive. And in the end, she was unsuccessful. After a short time in the ER, the doctors told Matt that his future bride did not survive.

The tragic story created years of broken relationships for Matt Casey. And in the end, it may have been the reason that the firefighter left 51 to care for his best friend’s orphaned kids.

But was the death the most heartbreaking moment of Chicago Fire’s first season? We think so. Hallie was a truly likable character, who was around long enough for fans to get attached. And almost everyone was rooting for the on-again-off-again romance.

So when the series killed her off after making everyone believe that wedding bells were in Matt’s future, almost everyone was devastated to lose the character.