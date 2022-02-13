‘Chicago Fire’: What Was Jesse Spencer’s First On-Screen Role?

Jesse Spencer has been an integral part of Chicago Fire since he took on the role portraying the One Chicago captain Matt Casey. Sure, it’s not uncommon to feel a type of familiarity when an actor has been so central to a favorite television drama. But, if Chicago Fire fans feel they have seen Jesse Spencer somewhere else, they are probably not wrong. Spencer has been in the acting business for several years. During this time, Spencer has portrayed a variety of characters both on the small screen and the big screen.

But, what was the role that got the One Chicago star going in the business? Was the actor’s big break in a series similar to Chicago Fire? Or did he start starring in something entirely different? The answer is a yes. To both…kind of. Jesse Spencer’s very first on-screen role was portraying a character named Billy Kennedy in a hit Australian Soap opera called Neighbors. Jesse Spencer portrayed Billy Kennedy in the popular Australian series in a total of 461 episodes from 1994 until 2000. He later reprised his role on Neighbors with a guest appearance on the series in 2005.

Jesse Spencer Becomes A Television Favorite

Shortly after leaving his regular role on Neighbors, the Chicago Fire star became a household favorite here in the US when he took on the role of Dr. Robert Chase in the popular Hugh Laurie-led Fox medical drama, House, M.D. This popular medical drama series stars Hugh Laurie as the regularly sarcastic and short-tempered genius diagnostic expert, Dr. Gregory House. Jesse Spencer’s Dr. Chase is one of House’s many trainees within the popular medical drama. Spencer’s character often acted in opposition to House, creating some of the popular show’s most memorable story arcs.

Sure, television has certainly been a successful platform for Jesse Spencer to grow his prolific acting career before his successful turn as a Chicago Fire favorite. However, the actor has also found some major success in movies.

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Finds Success On the Silver Screen

In the early 2000s, Jesse Spencer joined Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in the direct to video romantic comedy tween film Winning London. In this role, Spencer portrays Lord James Browning Jr., the British love interest to one of the Olsen twins, who gained major fame while starring in the wildly popular sitcom, Full House. Spencer later went on to portray the on-screen love interest of the late Brittany Murphy. Spencer joined Murphy in the romantic comedy film Uptown Girls. This 2003 hit film also stars Dakota Fanning and Heather Locklear.

Jesse Spencer became a core part of the One Chicago team when he began his run as Matt Casey in the Chicago Fire pilot episode. His character has since left the One Chicago as Casey left for Oregon to take care of his late best friend’s two young sons.