‘Chicago Fire’: Who Is Joe Cruz’s Wife?

It’s always interesting to check on new characters when it comes to Chicago Fire. So, who does play Joe Cruz’s wife, and who is she?

Interesting questions and we’ll answer them for sure. We do get some help from the folks at One Chicago Center. Joe Minoso plays Joe Cruz on the NBC first-responder procedural. And, his wife is Chloe Allen. She’s played by Kristen Gutoskie.

Let’s check that Cruz did have a brush with death in the Season 10 premiere. That kicked in a crisis of confidence. For now, he has moved to the background so that Kidd, played by Miranda Rae Mayo, and Pelham, played by Brett Dalton, can have some space.

‘Chicago Fire’ Character Shows Up In Season 7 And Makes Her Presence Felt

Chloe just gave birth to a baby boy and it might be that Cruz just stays home a little more right now on Chicago Fire. See, Chloe showed up first in the Season 7 episode titled Going to War. She was part of a building fire that Firehouse 51 was called to put out.

Well, Chloe and Cruz hit it off. They have similar personalities yet still had issues, too. Chloe found herself in a serious car crash and took time to recover. Also, Otis’ death affected Cruz a lot yet it also altered how Chloe looked at firefighting.

So, Chloe also watched how Otis’ girlfriend Lily dealt with his death. She even started having doubts about whether she could even be in a similar spot should something happen to Cruz. Ultimately, she had her concerns lighten up.

Couple Got Married, Then Had a Child In Show’s 200th Episode

They got married in a Season 8 episode titled Light Things Up. She gives birth in the show’s 200th episode to a boy named Brian “Otis” Cruz. Chloe has been off the screen a bit more. Yet she was in some scenes and showed up after Cruz had a near-fatal call and he was shaken up.

Well, the actress has appeared in such movies as The Vampire Diaries and Lethal Weapon. Gutoskie recently starred in Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico. Some people who watch the who might wonder if it is going to be around for a bit.

Well, we do know that Chicago Fire will be around for a bit. It is going to roll on into the 2022-23 season. Count on a Season 11, friends.

Remember what NBC did in 2020? The network did a wholesale renewal of the One Chicago franchise. Are you looking for new episodes? Check back after the Winter Olympics as shows are currently on hiatus. They moved back some original shows until after the Beijing Games.