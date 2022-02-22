‘Chicago Fire’: Why One Character Is Unlikely to Return

“Chicago Fire” has a lot of great recurring characters. But, there’s one we haven’t seen in a while, and we’re wondering if we’re going to see her before the season ends.

Melissa Ponzio has played Chief Boden’s wife Donna since season 2, and aside from a few recent appearances in season 9, she hasn’t been seen at all. What’s the deal? Is she ever coming back?

It looks like Ponzio has some other commitments coming up, most notably the “Teen Wolf” revival movie, in which she plays Scott McCall’s mom, Melissa. So, she may not come back to “Chicago Fire” until that commitment is over. Paramount+ is looking at a 2022 release for the “Teen Wolf” movie, so I would say she’s not coming back during “Chicago Fire” season 10. Maybe in a future season, though.

Ponzio announced her involvement in the “Teen Wolf” movie on Twitter, writing, “Well, well, WELL…a full moon changes the tide, so it’s the perfect time to announce that THE PACK IS BACK!! The ‘Teen Wolf’ movie coming later this year to Paramount+! We are more excited than you are. Thanks so much for your support always ‘Teen Wolf’ Family…HERE WE GO!!!!”

Although we love seeing her as Donna on “Chicago Fire,” it’ll be fun to see the “Teen Wolf” cast back together again, for those who were fans of the 2011 MTV series.

‘Chicago Fire’: Could Sylvie Brett Be Leaving?

“Chicago Fire” recently cast a new paramedic role, hiring Caitlin Carver. Could this mean competition for Sylvie Brett’s position? Is Brett leaving Firehouse 51?

We have a few theories on why “Chicago Fire” has hired a new paramedic; first, Brett could be taking some time off to visit Casey in Oregon. This will most likely be another off-screen meet-up, as apparently, she’s been visiting him often, judging by context clues. Thus, the new paramedic was hired to take over someone Brett’s duties while she’s away.

Fans are also speculating that Kara Killmer could be pregnant, and that’s why she may be stepping away from the show. But, there’s no evidence of that being true. There’s no evidence that she’s even stepping away. “Chicago Fire” may just be introducing a new character just for the sake of a new character. This is all speculation at the moment, until we get some solid news.

Brett is introducing a new paramedic program to “Chicago Fire,” so it’s possible that Carver’s new role will fill the need for more paramedics. But, there’s not a lot of information on Carver’s character to begin with; she may not even be based out of Firehouse 51. We’ll just have to wait and see how these things play out. Hopefully, Brett doesn’t leave the show any time soon; she’s definitely a fan favorite.