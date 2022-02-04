‘Chicago Fire’: Why Veteran Firefighters Have Called Out This Small Detail

Chicago Fire is often referred to as the most realistic show in the One Chicago universe. However, the show is not always right. After all, nobody’s perfect, right?

Fans usually agree that the show does a great job of accurately showing what moments of high stress look like for firefighters. In fact, many firefighters praised the show when it first came out in 2012. One firefighter, David Gates, told news station WMAQ-TV that the show “portrays what firefighters do in a good light and what our work is all about.” What better praise for a realistic first responder show than that?

There are a couple of ways that Chicago Fire stays authentic. For one, the cast has to go through intense training. In addition to that, they often have gear that’s used in real life, too. That always helps the show feel more authentic. In fact, one brand even applauded the show for the gear they used. 3M Scott Fire & Safety tweeted a shoutout to one of the characters on the show, Joe Cruz. In an episode, Cruz was wearing the Air-Pak X3 Pro SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus). Those are really used to supply firefighters with breathable air.

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Have a Love/Hate Relationship With Scott Air-Paks

Even though the show prides itself on accurately showing what life as a firefighter is like, it can’t always get everything right. When Chicago Fire does get things wrong, fans are quick to notice. While the One Chicago show has been praised for using Scott Air-Paks, they also get criticized for them.

Veteran firefighters have been talking about the SCBA online. Most are wondering if the masks are there for cosmetic reasons, or if they serve a bigger purpose. The topic was hotly debated on the Firehouse forum. “So what is wth the funky face pieces on the Scott masks? Is this a new mask I haven’t seen yet or something custom made for the show so you can see the actor’s face?” one user asked. Another user said that the masks themselves seemed pretty standard. They added that maybe the masks were missing pieces, and that’s what made them look weird.

This ‘One Chicago’ Fan Favorite Isn’t Going Anywhere

Scott Air-Paks aside, we can look forward to another season of Chicago Fire. We’re at that time of the year when networks and producers have to decide which shows will keep going, and which shows will be canceled.

Thankfully, we already know the fate of the One Chicago universe. Back in early 2020, NBC had already guaranteed extra seasons for the entire One Chicago catalog. That means we’ll be getting a Season 11 of Chicago Fire at the very least. Of course, it wouldn’t be surprising if the show kept going past that. It’s been high-performing since day one, so the show can only go up from here.