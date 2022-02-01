‘Chicago Fire’: Will Show Return for 11th Season?

Chicago Fire fans are at the edge of their seats waiting to hear the network’s final decisions regarding show renewals and cancellations. For instance, we typically find out if a series makes the cut sometime between late January all the way into early May. Could Chicago Fire join the ranks of show cancellations? Or will it continue into the 2022-23 season?

The time has come for network producers to unveil which series are here to stay. Also, filmmakers must make a difficult decision about which shows are underperforming compared to their counterparts.

Chicago Fire follows firefighters and paramedics of Chicago Firehouse 51. As a team, they must come together to make difficult decisions surrounding a variety of emergency situations. Under a constant amount of extreme pressure, the unit forms a tight-knit bond pulling everyone together as an extended family. Chief Wallace Boden leads the team including Mattew Casey, Kelly Severide, and others in this edge-of-your-seat thriller.

The official NBC synopsis reads: “From renowned Emmy Award-winning Executive Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order” brand) and co-creator Derek Haas, the writer behind “3:10 to Yuma,” comes Season 10 of the adrenaline-fueled drama “Chicago Fire.” This edge-of-your-seat ride is a look into the professional and personal lives of the firefighters and paramedics of Firehouse 51 as they risk their lives every day to save and protect the citizens of Chicago.”

“Led by Lt. Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Rescue Squad 3 works closely with Lt. Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on Engine 51 and Lt. Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) on Truck 81. Their tireless, never-give-up mindset brings them all closer together – the men and women of Firehouse 51 are more than co-workers, they’re family.”

Is Chicago Fire Canceled?

Tensions are high as we await the final status of many of our favorite shows. But fans of the Chicago Fire series can rest easy knowing the high-octane drama isn’t going anywhere. At least, not for now. In fact, Chicago Fire will be around for the foreseeable future. The series will continue into the 2022-23 season. This ultimately confirms it has time for at least one additional season beyond its current tenth season.

Back in early 2020, NBC shocked viewers with a triple threat season renewal across the entire One Chicago roster. This includes a ninth, tenth, and eleventh season for the One Chicago empire. As a result, fans can expect a minimum of eleven seasons of Chicago Fire.

Chicago Fire remains a high-performing drama on NBC. As such, we don’t expect to see the series coming to an end anytime soon. Only time will tell if NBC decides to move forward in presenting another multi-season renewal at this time next year.

Watch Chicago Fire on Wednesday at 9/8c via NBC.