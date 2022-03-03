‘Chicago Fire’: Will Stella and Severide Tie the Knot Before the End of the Season?

There’s going to be a wedding on “Chicago Fire,” sometime, eventually. We’re hoping before the end of the season, but nothing is ever that clear-cut. The couple in question is, of course, Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide. They’ve had their ups and downs this season, but it finally seems like they’re on the ups; Severide officially proposed, with a ring and everything, at the firefighters’ gala.

So, the question remains: are we getting a big Stelleride wedding before season 10 closes out? Showrunner Derek Haas is hopeful, as he spoke with Variety about the potential wedding. “We are on scope for a wedding episode this season,” he said. “I would write it down — maybe not in ink, but as close to ink as you get.” If the showrunner is hopeful, we’re hopeful, too.

Additionally, the wedding also teases the idea of Matt Casey coming back to be best man. Because Severide can’t get married without his BFF. “It’s been fun for us because we love Casey so much as writers that we want him to keep his presence,” Haas told Variety. “I would be mortified if there was a wedding that didn’t include Casey.” That bodes well for a Casey guest appearance, but it’s up to Jesse Spencer if he wants to return or not.

‘Chicago Fire’: A Brief History of Stelleride

Stella Kidd appeared at Firehouse 51 in “Chicago Fire” season 4, and both Severide and the fans took notice. We were all hoping she would finally straighten out Severide’s wonky love life. And she did, but not for a while; they were just friends for some time before finally getting together.

Severide knew Stella was the one early on, but there were still moments when he almost lost her. He had a bad habit of trying to tell her what she needed, what he thought she needed when really all she wanted was his love and support. For example, when she was studying for the lieutenant’s exam, he shut her out, because he wanted to give her space to study. He meant well, but Stella wanted him to look her in the eye and say: “You got this, Stella Kidd.” She needed a pep talk, and he wouldn’t even talk to her at all.

They worked things out then, but their relationship took another nosedive when Stella left Chicago to promote her Girls on Fire program across the country. Nothing but radio silence from her. It cost her the lieutenant position on Truck 81, as she didn’t answer the phone when Boden called her. It also almost cost her relationship with Severide. She was scared of commitment and isolated herself. Then, showed up again in Severide’s apartment unannounced.

They talked through their issues and decided they did want to make things work. All this culminated in a proposal at the gala, where romance always blossoms; now there’s a wedding on the horizon, but, knowing “Chicago Fire,” things aren’t going to be all rainbows and roses. Something is bound to happen between now and then, we just don’t know what.