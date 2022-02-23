‘Chicago Justice’ and ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Reportedly Left Two Suicide Notes

The tragic news of actress Lindsey Pearlman’s untimely death made headlines after the “Chicago Justice” star went missing days ago. Her husband confirmed in a tweet that Los Angeles police found Pearlman in her car. While the star’s cause of death is unknown, reports indicate that there were two suicide notes the actress left behind.

According to the Daily Mail, Pearlman was found in her car in a Hollywood park on February 18. There were reportedly pills strewn on the inside of her car. Per the article, TMZ also shared that there were two notes found – one at Pearlman’s home – and one in the car with her. The news source said that the note told whoever found her to call 911, though authorities have not confirmed this.

But a coroner from Los Angeles said her cause of death is under investigation.

“She [was examined] by a physician and a cause of death was deferred,” said Sarah Ardalani, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. “Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death [has not been determined] and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination.”

Further, Pearlman struggled with depression for years. The “General Hospital” actress is said to have called her husband, Vance Smith, a day before she disappeared saying that she intended to take her life. He then contacted police in an effort to find her.

Friends React to Lindsey Pearlman News

However, the actress was missing for three days before she was found. Pearlman was 43 years old. Her husband learned authorities found her and let people know via Twitter.

“The police found Lindsey,” her husband wrote on social media. “She’s gone. I’m broken.”

In addition to her husband’s announcement, Pearlman’s older sister Marni also addressed the death on social media, writing, ‘Thank you to everyone who helped spread the news to search for my sister. She’s been found. She is gone. We are broken. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

Others were quick to comment when they learned the news of Pearlman’s death. From co-stars and celebrities, her friends and fans shared their heartbreak.

“Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on @GeneralHospital and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends. #GH,” one co-star wrote.

Additionally, Pearlman’s family shared the National Suicide Hotline information and phone number, telling people they “are never truly alone.” This would indicate that Pearlman’s cause of death truly was by suicide.

Another friend reflected on Pearlman’s deep love of animals and how she often volunteered for good causes.

“Shocking news about Lindsay Perlman. We spent many hours protesting pet stores for The Puppy Mill Project together. Funny, gifted, with a huge love and generous heart for all, especially animals. Our hearts go out to Vance, really special guy. A really sad day for us,” writes friend Cari Miller.