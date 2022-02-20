‘Chicago Justice’: Late Lindsey Pearlman Appeared on Spin-Off Series

Late actress Lindsey Pearlman, a Chicago native, made a number of appearances on Dick Wolf’s Chicago Justice.

On the short-lived spinoff, Pearlman played pathologist Joy Fletcher in a recurring capacity. Her other notable roles include Maggie McMorris on General Hospital and Martha on The Ms. Pat Show. Pearlman’s most recent role was on Vicious as Karen.

Reports that Pearlman disappeared surfaced around Feb. 17. The last time anyone had seen her was on Feb. 13. Authorities discovered Pearlman’s body on Feb. 18. As of the time of reporting, her cause of death is still unknown. However, her cousin’s tweets may shed light on what happened.

After the news of Pearlman’s death went public, her cousin, Savannah Pearlman, tweeted: “I’m deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance. Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to [Santé D’Or] in her honor.”

Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.



Thank you. #LindseyPearlman — Savannah Pearlman (@Savannah__P) February 19, 2022

She then followed up with a tweet stating “please know that you are never alone.” Savannah also included that Pearlman’s sister wanted her to share the National Suicide Hotline number. Pearlman was recovered in Canyon Park, when authorities were called in to investigate a dead body.

“Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue,” the LAPD said in a statement. “The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman.”

Chicago Justice Star Remembered by Friends and Family

After reports of her passing hit, a number of friends, family members, and costars paid tribute to her. Her husband, Vance Smith, revealed that the news left him “broken.”

In addition, Smith explained: “I will share more later, but I wanted to [say] thank you to everyone for their love and efforts and ask you to respect the privacy of her family at this time.”

Additionally, Hollywood remembered the Chicago Justice star fondly. Actress Danielle Pinnock, who worked with Pearlman on the series labelled her “hilarious, goofy AF, stunning, and ridiculously gifted” before adding that her death “feels surreal.”

“Thank you to everyone who shared Lindsey’s missing person report,” wrote Elaine Hendrix, an actress most known for The Parent Trap.“I’m deeply saddened & stunned to share that she isdeceased. There’s no further info to share at this time. [Please] send her friends & family love.”

“This is how I will remember Lindsey Pearlman,” tweeted Lynn Chen, a fellow actress. “Effortlessly beautiful and talented. Hilarious. Compassionate. Unapologetic. She lit up every room, She listened intently on stage and off. She so loved animals. I am sorry to her family and all the communities who deeply adored her.”

General Hospital producer Frank Valentini tweeted: “Lindsey Pearlman was terrific on [General Hospital] and we are saddened to hear of this tragedy.”