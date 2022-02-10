‘Chicago Med’: Connor’s Struggle With Dad’s Death Remains One of Toughest Scenes to Watch

NBC’s popular show, “Chicago Med” stirs the pot filled with many viewers’ emotions as a medical drama.

For nearly 7 years, fans see Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s many tough, emotional moments. This includes: losing patients, dealing with personal relationships, and life-threatening illnesses. However, the loss of one character’s relative was too difficult for many fans to watch.

In the Season 4 finale, “With a Brave Heart,” Colin Donnell’s character, Dr. Connor Rhodes struggles with the death of his estranged father Cornelius (D.W. Moffett) due to heart failure. Although Rhodes attempts to revive his father, it doesn’t work.

A “Chicago Med” fan on Twitter revealed that Cornelius passed away on his birthday, which made the scene even more devastating. “Did Connor’s dad just die on his birthday? Absolutely heartbreaking.”

The father and son didn’t end with the best relationship. Connor still blames him for the death of his mother. And Cornelius accused Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling) of sleeping with his son to get the funds for Connor’s mobile Operating Room.

However, while alone with his father in the morgue, Connor forgets all his problems with his dad and breaks down in regret. “I hated you,” he cried. “You weren’t the best dad. But maybe if I had been a better son, you’d have been a better father. I’m sorry.”

With the guilt, Connor felt for the way things ended with his father, that all disappears when he learns that his mother’s illness and death weren’t his father’s fault.

But hold on to something, Outsiders, because things go from bad to worse in the “Chicago Med” episode. Connor finds out that Cornelius died of an insulin overdose. However, the doctor suspects Ava killed his father as an act of revenge. We find out in Season 5 this is what happened.

‘Chicago Med’ Season 5 Premiere Sparked Outrage Over Connor and Ava

Beware, Outsiders, because the Season 5 premiere of “Chicago Med” is. . . a lot. Yes, it’s a drama series. But, still.

The premiere of the fifth season of “Chicago Med” was nothing short of dramatic, especially after Ava admitted to Connor that she killed his father. However, in one of the most brutal scenes of the entire show, after restating to Connor that she killed his father for the sake of their relationship, she slit her throat in front of him. Although he attempted to save the unstable doctor’s life, Ava passed away.

After losing his father and watching his ex take her life in front of him, Connor makes the difficult decision to leave Gaffney Chicago Medical Center.

Fans of “Chicago Med” did not like the ways Norma Kuhling and Colin Donnell were written out of the series. Mostly, they were upset about Ava’s death.

One fan wrote, “#ChicagoMed OMG WT Just happened!?! Ava really did do it & now Connor is going to have to deal with witnessing her suicide….this is too much.”

According to an interview with TV Line, producers of the “Chicago Med” stood up for their decision to end the Season 5 premiere the way they did.

“We wanted to really give her [Ava] story closure, absolutely slam the door,” showrunner Diane Frolov said. “And it allowed her to take a final revenge on [Connor], and also gave him a big reason to leave.”