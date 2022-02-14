‘Chicago Med’: Here’s What Cases the Team Will Face Coming Up

With the hit NBC medical drama “Chicago Med,” the staff is always facing something nerve-wracking. From a coding patient, being held at gunpoint while on the job, a day at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is hardly ever boring. So, what’s coming up for the doctors, Outsiders?

On February 23, Episode 13 of season 7 will air at 8:00 EST. What we know is that there are lots of stories coming up for many characters on the show. Lucky for you guys, we’re here to provide the synopsis for this upcoming new episode!

“Dylan and Archer diagnose a pregnant woman with a serious infection. Maggie receives shocking news. Will and Charles question an elderly patient’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. In an effort to help a patient, Crockett takes a risk.”

Let’s break down what we know from this synopsis, “Chicago Med” fans. Ethan (Brian Tee) is again absent from the show. The character’s story isn’t yet over, he’s just not going to appear in every episode. So he might be MIA for another few weeks.

As for the rest of our favorite doctors, many fans are anxious to see where Dr. Archer’s (Steven Weber) path leads him this time. Is there going to be any redemption for him? Since he came to the hospital, he’s been a strong member of the team. But fans want to know why he is the way he is. Who knows? Maybe the writers of “Chicago Med” will make room for a backstory for Dr. Archer.

Is this shocking news Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) receives positive or negative? How will it affect her position at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center? Who will she turn to for advice? What is the risk Dr. Crockett (Dominic Rains) takes with a patient? How far is he willing to go for someone who might need help?

‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Teases One Character’s Return

Late last month, “Chicago Med” star, Marlyne Barrett shared a photo to Twitter. The thing is, we aren’t completely sure what it means.

In the picture, her character, Maggie, shared a cherished moment with her husband, Ben (Charles Malik Whitfield), in a previous episode. Maybe this means Barrett’s character is making a return to the show! Her caption reads, “When you can just put your head on your man.”

Similar to another popular medical drama, “Grey’s Anatomy,” fans of “Chicago Med” have grown used to seeing characters come and go. But for a while, fans got used to being Ben as a regular visitor on the show throughout the 5th and 6th seasons. However, fans are still waiting to see him in this series. But since his last appearance on the show was simple, that means the writers of the show have options as to how to bring him back.

So, Outsiders, hopefully, Barrett’s Twitter post was just a simple throwback and nothing dramatic. Stay tuned, “Chicago Med” fans.