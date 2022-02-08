‘Chicago Med’: Here’s Where You Recognize Ava Bekker From

Watching Chicago Med can leave you asking sometimes “who is that?” or something along those lines. If that’s for Ava Bekker, we know, too.

So, where have you seen Norma Kuhling, who played Bekker on the NBC first-responder drama, before? Let us see if we can get some insights on that with a little help from Looper. In case you have not seen her on the show lately and are a new viewer, then Bekker committed suicide in the Season 5 finale.

The actress first came to prominence in a 2016 film titled Fallen. It was based on a book by Lauren Kate. The movie follows Luce Price, played by Addison Timlin, who is sent to the Sword & Cross boarding school after getting blamed for the death of a boy named Trevor.

‘Chicago Med’ Actress Gets Some Feature Film Work Thanks To ‘Fallen’

Kuhling plays Rachel, a former girlfriend of Trevor who appears in flashbacks when Luce thinks about the party where Trevor died. It is a minor role but a first in feature films for the Chicago Med actress.

She then shows up briefly in the TV series Falling Water before joining Chicago Med. But she was just getting going for roles and work right now.

Back in 2019, Kuhling starred in a film titled Fourteen. It features two best friends named Mara, played by Tallie Medel, and Jo Mitchel, played by Kuhling, while going through their 20s. Mara is the more stable of the two. Jo loses her job for being late all the time. It kicks in a long battle of mental illness, drug abuse, and overall dysfunction for Jo while Mara struggles to help her friend.

Bekker Actress Did Join CBS Show ‘SWAT’ For A Brief Period of Time

But the Chicago Med actress did not do much later until two shorts: 2020’s Lullaby to Love and 2021’s Death Valley, per her IMDb page. That would lead to a recurring role on CBS police show SWAT. She appears in Season 4 as Nora Fowler, who is a former Army medic and EMT with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Kuhling makes her debut in the episode titled Buried as Nora Fowler, a former Army medic and EMT with the L.A. fire department. She is recruited onto Hondo’s team as a tactical medic who works alongside the S.W.A.T. team in the field.

According to Kuhling’s IMDb page, she only appeared in SWAT for four episodes and doesn’t have any future projects in the works. Even so, it’ll be interesting to see where her Chicago Med fame takes her. By the way, this show is part of Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise and continues to be popular among viewers.