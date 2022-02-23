‘Chicago Med’: Here’s Where You Recognize Robin Charles From

Chicago Med has had a ton of interesting guest stars over the years. And if you think you recognized Robin Charles, the daughter of Daniel Charles diagnosed with Schizophrenia in season 2 then re-diagnosed with a tumor, you probably did.

Mekia Cox is the actress who plays Robin. She’s been in a ton of different shows and films over the years.

Her first major role was in the 90210 re-boot on the CW. In the re-boot, Cox played Sasha. Sasha is a DJ that meets Dixon Wilson at a pizza shop in a season 2 episode called Sit Down, You’re Rocking the Boat. Dixon lies about his age to get into a party where Sasha is a DJ. They get into a relationship, but Sasha gets suspicious. She catches Dixon out with his Mom, but she thinks they are married. When she confronts his mom, however, she learns something even more nightmarish: Dixon is in high school. Absolute nightmare fuel.

However, it apparently wasn’t enough of an issue for Sasha, because while they initially split, they wind up reconciling and starting to date again (gross!) despite the fact that Sasha is an adult and Dixon is a minor. They wind up calling it off yet again, but because Sasha has control issues. She then tries to win him back by telling him she’s pregnant with his child. Thankfully, Dixon’s mom uncovers the truth and tells him.

She ended her seven-episode arc in season 3, when she comes back to tell Dixon she’s tested positive for HIV, and encourages him to get tested. So… quite the arc! And it’s definitely memorable.

You May also Recognize the Former ‘Chicago Med’ Guest Star From ‘Once Upon a Time’ or ‘The Rookie’

She’s also had a lot of other interesting roles. She played a very conniving character named Amanda Young on the short-lived ABC procedural drama Secrets and Lies. In the show, her brother is accused of Murder. And while there’s strong evidence against him, she uses her credentials as a lawyer to try and keep him out of trouble.

She was also in the hit show Once Upon a Time, where she played a Disney princess. The show’s premise was to bring Disney characters to life in a dark fantasy setting. She played Princess Tiana, who was the main character in the 2009 Disney film The Princess and the Frog. In the show, she’s cursed by a king, and becomes a woman named Sabine, losing any memory of her life as Princess Tiana. But she does get these memories restored.

And if you’re a fan of the current ABC drama, The Rookie, you probably recognize Cox for her role as Nyla Harper, John Nolan’s training officer. She plays a major role in the drama and often reoccurs. She’s still in the cast, and the show’s putting out new episodes weekly.

We haven’t seen Robin Charles on Chicago Med in a while, but if you want to watch old episodes, you can stream the show on Peacock.