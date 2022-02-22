‘Chicago Med’: Here’s Who ‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Michael Harney Played on the Show

Orange Is the New Black star Michael Harney has played many notable roles including a guest-star appearance as Dr. Ron Unger on Chicago Med. An American actor in film, television, and theater, Harney’s short stint on Chicago Med occurred during the show’s inaugural season in 2106 (via IMDb). Chicago Med is one of several series within the One Chicago universe that are still on air along with Chicago Fire and Chicago PD (via Showbiz Cheat Sheet). Although Chicago Fire is the most popular of the group, Chicago Med isn’t far behind when it comes to views and ratings. Ultimately, all three of the series are popular among fans.

Harney’s Dr. Ron Unger appears in the 2016 Chicago Med episode, “Intervention.” In the episode, Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) and Dr. Ethan Choi (Bryan Tee) get into a disagreement over a patient’s dying request. Meanwhile, the doctors must find a way to save a patient battling flesh-eating bacteria. Dr. Unger emerges on the scene when a code blue incident occurs. Sadly, the doctors were unable to save the patient in the end.

“Intervention” is a heavy episode that sees a lot of loss and traumatic illnesses. The team must really pull together in order to face the challenges they’re up against. Perhaps we’ll see Dr. Unger back on the show at some point. Only time will tell.

Michael Harney stars in Orange Is the New Black

In addition to his guest appearance as Dr. Ron Unger in Chicago Med, Michael Harney is perhaps most recognized for his role as Corrections Officer Sam Healy in the Netflix original series Orange Is the New Black.

According to Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Orange Is the New Black is one of the streaming channel’s most-viewed original series as well as its longest-running. The American comedy-drama centers around the life of Piper Chapman after she receives a sentence of 15 months in a minimum-security women’s general prison in upstate New York.

The official synopsis reads: “When a past crime catches up with her, a privileged New Yorker ends up in a women’s prison, where she quickly makes friends and foes.”

Fans of the series are all too familiar with Harney’s Sam Healy from the show. He’s most notable for saying “Lesbians are dangerous,” in one episode according to Bustle. The statement is obviously baseless, however, it became a trademark saying of the character. In addition to his distaste for lesbians, Healy’s character could also be racist and homophobic at times.

As for Harney and what he’s actually like, he couldn’t be any different than his Orange Is the New Black character. The popular Netflix series not only stars mostly women but it’s also created by Emmy-award-winning television writer and producer, Jenji Kohan.