‘Chicago Med’: How Many Episodes are in Season 7?

Chicago Med fans are hoping that they’ll get a full season this year, so will they?

Because of COVID-19, a lot of shows have had to release smaller seasons. Not to mention, the Olympics are this year, so that could cut into episodes as well. But it looks like that’s not going to happen this year. All shows in the One Chicago franchise will get full seasons.

In an interview with Variety, NBC’s head of scheduling Steve Kern discussed how they’re scheduling the shows in the One Chicago franchise.

“So for the Chicago shows, we have 22 episodes,” Kern said. “The season is 35 weeks. So that means there are 12 or 13 weeks that we have to schedule either repeats or preemptions to get the shows to fit into the season. I’m more than happy to have a preemption that I know is going to do well, which is the Winter Olympics.”

This is exciting news for fans of Chicago Med. And when the series returns, fans should be in for plenty more drama. And more Dr. Choi, whose just starting to come back to the hospital.

‘Chicago Med’ Actor Brian Tee Had Childhood Dreams of Being an Actor

Some actors decide to pursue the career later in life, and for others, it’s a dream they’ve had since childhood. For actor Brian Tee, it’s a little bit of both. The actor, who plays fan-favorite Dr. Choi, dreamed of being an actor as a child. But when he grew up, he decided to pursue something more practical.

But when he took a college course in acting thinking it would be easy, his passion started right back up again. And after that, he quickly got involved in the entertainment industry.

“[A]s a child, I always had dreamed of being an actor, but as time went by, I slowly drifted away from those unfiltered and pure dreams you have as a kid,” he said in an interview with The Eerie Digest in 2012. “I chose to take an acting class … ‘Acting for non-majors,’ to be exact. I thought … ‘An easy A!'”

Now, Choi is doing very well in his acting career. He’s doing so well, in fact, that he had to take a break from Chicago Med. There’s a reason his character had to get written off the show for a while. Tee is starring alongside Nicole Kidman in Amazon’s Expats.

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD will return on February 23. Until then, you can stream the shows on Peacock.