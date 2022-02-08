‘Chicago Med’: How Star Brian Tee Landed His Big Break

We know Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi on “Chicago Med,” but what did he do before this role? He had a bunch of one-episode guest roles, including a role on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” But what was his big breakout role?

That would be “Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.” Tee riled up audiences as Takashi, also known as D.K., the Drift King. He’s a dangerous member of the Yakuza, but he’s also totally cool. The rivalry between Shawn Boswell and Takashi culminates in a final drift race in a parking garage to determine who has to leave Japan for good.

Talking with The Eerie Digest in 2015, Tee mentioned how people really didn’t like his character. But, he seemed to have fun playing Takashi. “I wanted to make him badder, more arrogant, more hated but yet, appealing because everything was justified in his shoes,” he said. “I seem to always get comments like, ‘I hated you in that movie’ or ‘You were such a d–k,’ and I love it! Those are the greatest compliments for me as an actor.”

Later, Tee landed roles in “The Wolverine,” where he played another unlikeable villain. He also played Hamada in “Jurassic World,” the most skilled member of the Asset Containment Unit. He also played Shredder in the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” movie. Obviously, he’s great at playing villains. He told the Chicago Tribune before the film released, that “when you’re Shredder for Halloween as a kid, and now you get to play him, it’s like a childhood dream come to life.”

Why Dr. Ethan Choi Was Missing From the Beginning of This ‘Chicago Med’ Season

As diehard “Chicago Med” fans know, Dr. Choi was missing from most of this recent season, after being shot at the end of last season. There’s a good reason Brian Tee was briefly written out of the show, though; he got the opportunity to act alongside Nicole Kidman in the Amazon Prime series “The Expats.”

The limited series currently has no release date, but there is a synopsis. Based on the novel “The Expatriates” by Janice Y. K. Lee, “The Expats” follows a lively group of expatriates who revel in their personal lives, temporary friendships, deaths, and relationships.

Brian Tee is playing a character named Clarke, alongside Nicole Kidman as Margaret, Ji-young Yoo as Mercy, and Jack Huston and Sarayu Blue as David and Hilary Starr. There’s not a lot known about the series as of yet.

As for Brian Tee’s return to “Chicago Med,” he’s coming back a changed man. He’s had a lot of time to heal from his injury, both physically and mentally. Dr. Choi was in the military, and being shot could have brought up memories from that time. So, he’d have to do a lot of soul searching to heal from his ordeal.