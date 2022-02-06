‘Chicago Med’ Incorporated Real Life Events With One Death

Chicago Med does its best to remain as realistic as possible. This includes the tragic deaths of patients and beloved characters in the series.

The Season 6 premiere episode in February 2021 left fans emotional. It was fittingly titled “When Did We Begin to Change”. Staff at Gaffney Medical Center struggled and attempted to learn COVID-19 protocols and did their best despite the influx of patients. It is heartbreaking for everyone.

Nurse April is shocked when Dr. James Lanik rejected her treatment plan for an older man. He required their last ECMO unit. Lanik claims that it would be wasted on the patient as he wouldn’t recover.

“You want to make me the bad guy? Get in line,” he told her.

April ends up telling his wife that he is dying and she cannot see him. The woman gave her a photo strip from their first date to show her husband.

“He won’t die alone,” April assured. “I will be there. I promise you.”

He ends up suffering from multi-organ failure. April called his wife on FaceTime to be with him virtually when he takes his last breath. In real life, this happens frequently due to COVID-19’s transmission. It’s now quite a common practice as heartwrenching as it may be. The episode struck a chord with fans.

How Accurate is ‘Chicago Med’?

Chicago Med does its best to be as medically accurate as possible. In fact, it is 80-85% accurate and the writers can only use real published medical cases as plots. Obviously, things are dramatized but the core of each story happened in real life.

Social media personality Dr. Mike made a YouTube video concerning medical television shows and just how accurate they are. For the hit NBC drama, he graded them extremely well.

“I couldn’t find almost anything medically wrong with it,” he shared. Dr. Mike said that the show does an excellent job at putting nurses in the spotlight. He noted that nurses telling residents how to do something happens every day.

A Chicago Med fan that claims to be a respiratory therapist on Reddit shared how inaccurate the portrayal of COVID-19 is. While CPR obviously can’t be done correctly, there were a few other hiccups that the NBC show made.

“I enjoy all three of the Chicago shows but they missed the mark when it comes to correct medical terminology as well as the alarms they use. Dr. Choi was discussing poor ‘oxygenation,’” they wrote.

“He states that they even added nitrous oxide instead of nitric oxide,” they continued. “These are not the same gases at all nor are they used interchangeably. They also use alarms for a machine they aren’t even using. I thought these shows used advisers.”