‘Chicago Med’: Maggie and Will Have an Unusual Patient in Upcoming Episode

Patients of all shapes and sizes find their way onto episodes of Chicago Med. There is an unusual one in next Wednesday’s show.

In fact, we might say that this patient has a connection with history. But it’s a rather sad history, too. The story itself will pan out on the NBC medical drama.

Chicago Med will make sure that this story receives some solid run, too. It does involve Maggie Campbell, played by Marlyne Barrett, and Dr. Will Halstead, played by Nick Gehlfuss. Let’s get some more details with a boost from Matt & Jess.

‘Chicago Med’ Producers Are Providing Quite A Surprise

This is going to be Season 7, Episode 14 if you’re keeping track on your Chicago Med scorecards. But it will be clear that even after so many years, producers love a surprise. And boy howdy, are there some interesting storylines.

One of them this coming Wednesday night involves a person who has been on an iron lung. He has been on one for the past 60 years of their life.

We have a synopsis (Spoiler Alert! Details about next Wednesday’s episode). So, let’s see what will happen.

“Goodwin assigns Med’s new compliance officer to a patient with a long-hauler [pandemic-related] condition,” it reads. “Maggie helps Will treat a patient who’s been in an iron lung for 60 years. Stevie learns hard truths about her mother. Terrell returns to Med under dire circumstances.”

Iron Lung Storyline Has Some Truth Connected To It

Let us keep our attention on the iron lung story. There is some true events stuff around the plot. A story from The New York Post last year talks about a person who spent 70 years in one. This person managed to go to school and write a book.

Few people are still alive that use an iron lung. It will make this case challenging for both Will and Maggie. What about Stevie? It may be an extension of everything that she has seen and experienced so far.

Writers have been taking their time with this story. That’s admirable to us.

This has allowed Chicago Med viewers a chance to get to know these characters over time. Hey, it also allows us to breathe a bit and not have to deal with them immediately. Shows really can struggle when going forward and trying to shake things up.

One of the great things about this show is that you know it’s going to be around. Why? Well, it’s part of a franchise night on NBC. Shows in the One Chicago franchise really do draw some serious, solid ratings. Chicago Med has been doing so for a number of seasons. We would just say to stay tuned.