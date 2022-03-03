‘Chicago Med’ Star Nick Gehlfuss Reveals His Favorite Thing About Chicago

Chicago Med star Nick Gehlfuss took some time to answer some fans’ questions. More specifically, he revealed his favorite thing about the series.

NBC’s official Instagram account for One Chicago shared a photo of Halstead on set of the show. They could not have chosen a more perfect photo for the Q&A session. In the post’s caption, they told fans to ask Gehlfuss questions about his role. And not too long after, fans flooded the comments with numerous questions. So let’s take a look at a few of them below.

“Dr. Halstead is in! Share any of your pressing theories or questions for @nickgehlfuss and you might get a response. #ChicagoMed.”

One of those questions stood out to us. “Favorite thing about Chicago?” one user asked. While the star probably has a lot of favorite things from the show, he decided to narrow it down to one.

“Very difficult to narrow down, but I love the 26 mile stretch of parkland directly next to the lake that cannot be built upon,” Gehlfuss replied. “A wonderful place any time of the year to go hang outdoors.”

Nick Gehlfuss Admitted That Chicago Med Changed His Life For the Better

Back in October 2021, Nick Gehlfuss revealed that this role changed his life for the better. He is incredibly happy to play this role.

In a 2020 interview with Starry Mag, he revealed why the series benefits him well.

First, the news outlet asked, “What have you personally taken away from your time working on this series?”

Shortly after, he gave a lengthy response that described his love for the role.

“This is the first time that I, as an actor, have been able to lay roots,” he admitted. “This show changed my life, I’ll say that. It’s the first time in my career that I’ve had a consistent job on this level.”

Next, he revealed how this acting gig got him out of his job at the time.

“I have had some consistent work and it was just super important that I earn my stripes,” he added. “And it really happened in a very organic, progressive way. It kept building and building and I kept climbing and climbing. And it really was natural. This show got me out of work at a side job.”

