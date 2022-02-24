‘Chicago Med’ Showrunners ‘Definitely’ Have Plans To Reunite the Halstead Brothers

One of the benefits of being a series in a franchise is all the crossovers that come with it. For Chicago Med producers, it means they get to re-unite the Halstead brothers. According to a recent TV Line interview, the showrunners over at Chicago Med have plans to reunite the two.

Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), of course, is a mainstay on Chicago Med. He’s an Attending Physician in Emergency Medicine and s also the older brother of none other than Chicago PD‘s Jay Halstead. The two do re-unite when they can, and it looks like producers want to keep that going.

“There are definitely plans to reunite the Halstead brothers!” Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov told TV Line. And that’s good news for anyone who’s a fan of both shows. Whether or not they’ll crossover in a bigger way, with more characters coming on to one of the shows for an episode, is still unclear.

It’ll also be interesting to see if Jay comes to Chicago Med or if Will goes to Chicago PD. Considering that the Chicago Med showrunners are the ones with the big plans, perhaps we’ll see Jay Halstead actor Jesse Lee Soffer make an appearance at Gaffney.

Out of all the Chicago Med characters, Will Halstead has been on Chicago PD the most.

What Happened on Tonight’s ‘Chicago Med’ Episode

Chicago Med along with the other two shows in the franchise went on Hiatus during the winter Olympics. Essentially, we haven’t gotten any new episodes in the entirety of February. But it just came back. Tonight’s episode, called Reality Leaves a Lot to The Imagination, made sure the show came back with a bang.

The episode saw Dylan grappling with his feelings about Carmen and Darious. It also saw some developments with the much-dreaded love triangle with Crockett, Pamela, and her daughter.

However, none of those developments held a torch to what Maggie learned tonight. First, Maggie starts feeling ill, and it doesn’t take long for her to take a pregnancy test that reads positive. But things quickly took a turn as they tend to do with poor maggie. When she goes to get an ultra-sound, the doctor finds that it’s not a baby at all. Instead, she has a mass.

We don’t yet know whether or not the tumor inside her is malignant, but it was a seriously tragic turn of events nonetheless.

If you want to see what happens next, you can catch the show next Wednesday at 8/7 central. The episode, All the Things That Could Have Been, sees the staff treat a long-haul COVID patient as well as a person whose been in an iron lung for 60 years.