‘Chicago Med’ Star Brian Tee Made a Cameo in One Memorable Comedy

The scene lasts for less than a minute. But it’s one of the most memorable in the hit 2002 Austin Powers flick, Austin Powers Goldmember. It’s the moment that Chicago Med’s Brian Tee appears on the screen in one popular comedy film; horrified by the Godzilla statue that seems to be attacking the streets of Japan.

Brian Tee has been in the acting business for over twenty years now. According to the Chicago Med star’s IMDB profile, the actor has taken on quite a few interesting roles during his career. From appearing in some popular television series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer to portraying some pretty major roles on film, Brian Tee’s face has certainly become a memorable one. Even before he landed his most recent – and most prolific role – as Ethan Choi, in the One Chicago hit, Chicago Med.

‘Chicago Med’ Star Gave Us Some Memorable Film and Television Moments

Brian Tee’s first official credited role came in a largely forgettable sci-fi romantic comedy film What Planet Are You From? Tee then moved on to small speaking roles in shows such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer; JAG; and the soap opera Passions. And, Tee’s face certainly became one that many would recognize, if not briefly, in the memorable Austin Powers Goldmember scene. A scene that even to this day, leaves many in stitches.

The Chicago Med star also found a memorable role in the Fast and Furious 2006 installation Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift. In this film, Tee portrays Takashi, a driver who is also known as D.K., the Drift King. The Drift King is a member of the dangerous Yakuza. After years of a variety of other memorable film moments, Tee landed his most well-known role on Chicago Med.

Brian Tee And Jennifer Love Hewitt Return to the ‘One Chicago’

Since 2015, Brian Tee has portrayed Ethan Choi, a core member of the Chicago Med cast. This season, Ethan Choi has faced a number of challenges. Since arriving at the One Chicago hospital, Dr. Ethan Choi has become a key member of the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s medical team. For much of this season, however, Tee’s Ethan Choi has been healing from a devastating injury off-screen.

During this time, the actor has taken on a new role portraying a character named Clarke in an upcoming Amazon Prime series, Expats. Brian Tee is starring in the long-awaited Amazon Prime alongside award-winning actress Nicole Kidman. However, Chicago Med fans can expect to see Choi returning to the series soon. He’s had plenty of healing time both physically and mentally.