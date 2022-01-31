‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Talked Her Audition for the Show

Chicago Med star Marlyne Barrett recently discussed her audition for the show. Barrett plays Maggie Lockwood on the hit drama. Before Chicago Med, she had roles on The Good Wife, Bored To Death, Kings, The Wire, Law & Order, and Damages.

In an interview with talknerdywithus, Barrett explained that she landed the Chicago Med role after having taken a break from the acting scene.

“I had taken some years off from acting, because of an unfortunate personal tragedy that had happened in my life. I often thought that I was going to not return to acting after,” she said.

And it was because Wolf Entertainment liked her auditions for a different One Chicago franchise show that she landed the full-time part on Chicago Med Barrett originally auditioned multiple times for roles on Chicago PD.

“It’s a combination of what I call a divine appointment in time, what I call a kairos time, and just destiny opening up because I don’t know how they knew I was available,” she said. “I had auditioned for some spots on Chicago P.D., but by no means did they know I was available for full time, let alone for full-time as a charge nurse and ready to move to Chicago. They had as much faith as I did.”

Barrett has a Convenient Background in Nursing that Makes Her Perfect for Her ‘Chicago Med’ Role

On top of being a talented actress, Barrett has a bit of background in nursing. Before deciding to pursue acting, she actually completed her nursing degree. This has really helped her perfect her role and bring realism to the show

“Because the medical institution is such a prominent figure in my family upbringing that we have honor for it. My mother is an ICU nurse, my father is a medical engineer, my sister is a pre-med student who went on to pursue law, I have a nursing degree, my aunt works for Kaiser. So it’s everywhere in my family. We have enormous respect for the medical institution. It’s probably the most constant thing in your life. You have to eventually see a doctor at some point in your life,” she said.

So being able to portray a medical professional on Television is kind of a dream come true.

If you want to catch her on new episodes of Chicago Med, you will have a little while to wait. The entire franchise is going on a hiatus for the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. NBC is the network that gets to air the games, so that’ll take up the show’s normal timeslot. The show will return on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Until then, you can stream episodes on peacock.