‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Teases One Character’s Return

Could one recent tweet be suggesting the return of on Chicago Med character? Or, was Med star Marlyne Barrett just reflecting on the days gone by with a throwback post featuring her One Chicago character Maggie Lockwood locked in a loving embrace with Charles Malik Whitfield’s Ben Campbell.

In a late January Twitter post, Marlyne Barrett shared an intimate moment between Ben and Maggie sharing a hug in a previous Med episode. This, of course, makes us wonder…is Barrett teasing a long-awaited return to the series?

“When you can just put your head on your man,” Marlyne Barrett writes in a January 25 Twitter post.

The post is coupled with a photo showing the Chicago Med couple standing with each other, with Maggie resting her head on Ben’s shoulder. It certainly reminds us exactly why we loved Maggie Lockwood and Ben Campbell as a couple. In the Tweet, Barrett includes a few hashtags that assure Chicago Med fans that the photo is a #throwback pic.

But, that doesn’t necessarily mean Charles Malik Whitfield won’t be reprising his role as Ben Campbell in an upcoming episode. This, Chicago Med fans know, would be the actor’s first appearance on the series so far this season.

Fans Know It Wasn’t A Forever Goodbye

Over the last seven seasons, Chicago Med fans have grown used to seeing characters come and go at the One Chicago Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. And, Whitfield’s Ben Campbell has long been one of those characters. Ben Campbell became a regular visitor to the series showing up in multiple Chicago Med episodes throughout the show’s fifth and sixth seasons. But, fans have yet to see the character return this season. A pretty big deal by now, considering we are already halfway through season seven.

However, the chances Ben will be returning to the series at some point are likely very high. Sure, NBC has yet to confirm that Charles Malik Whitfield would be returning to the One Chicago hospital this season. However, this could very easily be a situation of “no news is good news.” First, Ben’s exit from the series was a simple one. There was no major story arc leading to the character’s exit from the series. This means, that if writers want to bring Ben back to Chicago Med, they don’t need to come up with a grand plan explaining the return.

Also, this season has brought quite a bit of drama to Maggie’s personal and professional lives. Maggie’s relationship with her daughter Vanessa who is portrayed by Asjha Cooper has gotten incredibly complicated. Reuniting with each other is a happy turn for the mother and daughter.

However, Vanessa’s connection to Maggie could spell trouble. This could end up putting Vanessa’s career at Gaffney Medical Center in jeopardy. Ben returning to the series right now to help Maggie – or even to just offer her comfort – would be a perfect way for the storyline to go.