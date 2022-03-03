‘Chicago Med’ Star Nick Gehlfuss Wants To Play an Undercover Cop on ‘PD’

Chicago Med star Nick Gehlfuss is looking for another role in the One Chicago franchise.

On Wednesday, March 2, the actor held an Instagram Q&A on the show’s official social media account. One fan asked what role he would like to play on PD or Fire. He responded, “an undercover cop sounds like a lot of fun.” The role wouldn’t be a stretch for him, the most recent season his character was undercover in the hospital for Goodwin. Not to mention that his brother is a police officer on PD. There are numerous potentials for a crossover into another first responder job.

Another fan asked what his favorite thing about the city of Chicago is.

“Very difficult to narrow down,” he admitted. “But I love the 26 mile stretch of parkland directly next to the lake that cannot be built upon. A wonderful place any time of the year to go hang outdoors.”

Gehlfuss also revealed what his most memorable episode is. Unsurprisingly, it has to do with his failed wedding and epic medical save.

“Hands down when Halstead had to drill into the mobster’s head while in a tux on his wedding day. Only to have his life nearly end and be hauled away to protective custody. He did get to say goodbye to Natalie briefly in front of the church,” he added.

‘Chicago Med’ Halstead Brothers Reunion

When you think of the One Chicago franchise, you think of family. And in this case, maybe even the Halstead brothers. While the brothers don’t cross over extremely frequently, it is a treat when they are seen together on their series. Luckily for fans, Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) will be reuniting once again. The show’s producers confirmed that they want to continue the brothers’ bond storyline.

“There are definitely plans to reunite the Halstead brothers!” Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov told TV Line. Unfortunately, we don’t have details on which episodes that they will be crossing over in. However, it is safe to assume that every season there is an epic crossover between Chicago Med, Fire, and PD. Will Halstead is actually the Med star with the most crossover credits on PD. Soffer is similarly in the top 3 of PD stars who guest star on Med. Who knows if Will be seen on Chicago PD or if Jay will guest star on Med? We’ll have to wait and see.