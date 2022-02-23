‘Chicago Med’ Star Steven Weber Doesn’t Understand Why Fans Don’t Like Dean

“Chicago Med” star Steven Weber recently chatted about his rough-around-the-edges character on the show, Dr. Dean Archer. Even though Weber has been in the game for a long time and has certainly been the subject of scrutiny at some point like most actors, he still enjoys being liked. However, his current role doesn’t really fall in the realm of likability.

The star revealed in an interview with Looper that he believes his “Chicago Med” character is a good guy. However, fans don’t necessarily feel the same way about his character. Dr. Dean Archer is a very dry, blunt, Navy veteran who’s definitely seen some stuff. To audiences, his seemingly cold demeanor can be off putting. But, Weber argues there’s more to him than that.

“He’s a good guy, but he’s a guy that has been through a lot of stuff in his life, as so many people have,” Weber told Looper. “He’s a guy that was a Naval surgeon, he’s seen action, he’s had some issues maybe relating to that. Maybe he’s had some personal issues. He’s a bit of a mystery. He can be very short with people.”

The actor revealed that he understands why fans of the show didn’t love Archer at first. Nonetheless, as his storyline progresses. Weber says his character has opened up at least a little bit.

‘Chicago Med’ Star Says His Character ‘Has a Heart’

“Certainly, in the beginning when we saw him, he made some choices that were really questionable and rough around the edges,” the 60 year old reflected. “I think the show has softened him a little bit, but he’s still not immediately likable. He has proven himself as a person who has a heart, even though it might be encased in a lot of armor. I think he is a good guy, but like so many people in this world today, it’s hard, he’s seen a lot.”

In Season 7, Archer’s storyline sees more development, giving audiences a glimpse into his mysterious backstory. For example, one scene reveals that Dr. Dean Archer has a son– one that he hasn’t spoken to in 15 years. When asked if the remaining episodes of the season might reveal more about Archer’s present personal life, Weber kept a tight lip.

“It’s really hard for me to speak to that for a couple of reasons — one, because I don’t want to give away any secrets, and two, I really don’t know,” he explained. “I can tell that, like I said, they’re starting to scratch away at this guy and we’re getting hints of his past. When I read that line, ‘My son hasn’t talked to me in years,’ I thought, ‘Oh, he has a son, good to know.’”

Where to Watch the Newest Episode

The star hinted that the show’s writers probably wouldn’t keep his character around if they didn’t have something more planned. “It’s exciting to see what happens. I don’t think the writers and the show would have spent as much time on keeping Dean around if they weren’t going to reveal some stuff about him.. The why’s and the wherefores that make him such a pain in the ass half the time.”

With an actor as talented as Steven Weber, it would certainly be a shame if “Chicago Med” didn’t give us more of Dr. Archer. New episodes of the show premiere on NBC on Wednesdays at 7pm central.