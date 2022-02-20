‘Chicago Med’ Star Yaya DaCosta Once Appeared as an Iconic Singer

From first appearing on “America’s Next Top Model” (ANTM) to becoming a big-time actor, Yaya DaCosta made quite a name for herself.

As OG Yaya fans know, the New York native is pretty high on the list of former “Top Model” contestants who made it big after the show.

She received much acclaim from staring on “Chicago Med.” But later starred as the lead actress in FOX’s “Our Kind of People.” As Looper says, there’s no stopping her here.

Camara “Yaya” DaCosta Johnson finished runner-up in Season 3 of ANTM in 2003. Even though she lost to the current reality star, Eva Pigford, her acting career flourished.

Her participation in the long-running modeling competition led to her guest-starring role on the sitcom “Eve.” It also led to her appearances in Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” and Chingy’s “Pullin’ Me Back” music video. During the late 2000s, the actress starred in several hip-hop and R&B music videos. These include Sean Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls,” Jay-Z’s “Roc Boys,” and Raphael Saadiq’s “Good Man.”

2006 is when DaCosta’s acting career really started taking off. That year, the former model took on a supporting role in the dance movie “Take the Lead.“ This led to her accepting projects such as the drama musical “Honeydripper” film “The Messenger.”

In 2008, Yaya DaCosta joined the cast of the ABC soap opera, “All My Children” as Cassandra Foster.

Between 2008 and 2009, the Afro-Brazilian actress also participated in the revival of the play, “The First Breeze of Summer.”

The 39-year-old’s list of credits continues to grow. But did you Outsiders know that she once starred as one of the most iconic performers of all time? If not, we’re here to give you all the necessary details.

Yaya DaCosta Starred as Whitney Houston in the Lifetime Original Movie, ‘Whitney.’

Yaya DaCosta went from being a 21-year-old aspiring model to acting as a musical icon on Lifetime.

In the Angela Bassett-directed TV biopic, DaCosta had the chance to show more of her talents. Although she didn’t use her singing voice in the film, she did an amazing job portraying the late Houston’s emotions during each performance.

The Daily Beast reporter Kevin Fallon voices his agreement. “DaCosta doesn’t do her own singing in the film. But she undulates through a young Whitney Houston’s brittle emotions with the same mix of wanton recklessness and studied control the singer herself puts into her vocal runs,” he says.

But that wasn’t the only praise the “Chicago Med” actress received for her performance. Writer for The A.V. Club Joshua Alston also praised her for “playing Houston with a level of grace that could have only grown out of genuine curiosity about the woman behind the mask.”

Yaya DaCosta never forgets her time on the hit reality competition. However, her career as an actress is where her stardom truly highlighted her talents.