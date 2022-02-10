‘Chicago Med’ Stars One Famous Actor from ‘The West Wing’

Oliver Platt, the staff psychiatrist on Chicago Med, has one of those faces. Think all the way back to The West Wing from where you’ve probably seen him before.

If you’re a fan of The West Wing (truthfully, who isn’t), then you know this Chicago Med star as Oliver Babish, the legal counsel to President Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen). Platt, 62, was a recurring character on The West Wing, appearing in eight episodes from 2001-05. Coincidentally, Platt’s Babish had a Windy City background, which made him a natural for Chicago Med, right.

The West Wing was known for its lively, fast-paced banter between the characters. And Platt’s Babish was no different. Outsider discovered one of his best West Wing scenes involving Babish and First Lady Abbey Bartlet (Stockard Channing). These two often butted heads. In this scene, he greets the First Lady, who is using a wheelchair because of her broken ankle. She broke said ankle while hiking.

Bartlet asks Babish: “are you really that much of an enemy of nature?”

“Nature is to be protected from,” he tells her. “Nature, like a woman, will seduce you in its sights, its scents and its touch. And then it breaks your ankle.”

Oliver Platt and The West Wing Fit Like a Glove

The West Wing seemed like a perfect fit for Platt. After all, he came from a family of diplomats. Platt was born in Canada and grew up all over the world. His father was appointed ambassador to Pakistan, Zambia and the Philippines. He can trace his family’s diplomatic service back to his great, great grandfather, who was ambassador to England. And speaking of England, Platt is the second cousin, once removed to the late Princess Diana.

His first big TV break came from Dick Wolf, the creator of all those Law & Order shows and the Chicago One franchise. But Platt played in a short-lived drama called Deadline. His next TV gig was on West Wing. His character became involved when it was learned that President Bartlet covered up the fact he had MS.

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Platt picked up his first Emmy nomination for his first season on The West Wing. He has four total, with nominations for work on the shows Huff and Nip/Tuck. That’s where he worked with another future star of a Dick Wolf drama. Julian McMahon starred as a womanizing plastic surgeon Dr Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck. He’s currently leading the fugitive task force on FBI: Most Wanted. However, McMahon is leaving the series after the March 8th episode.

And speaking of a Dick Wolf drama, Platt’s Daniel Charles is the heart of Chicago Med. He is one of the original cast members on the show, appearing in 132 episodes. And he’s also made appearances on the other Chicago One shows including Fire and P.D.

So no wonder you recognize Platt. He’s been everywhere from The West Wing to his biggest gig, Chicago Med.