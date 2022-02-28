‘Chicago Med’: Which Star Has Crossed Over With ‘Fire’ the Most?

One of the things we love about Dick Wolf’s One Chicago franchise is the moment when the shows within the universe come together during a cross-over event. The popular NBC franchise has long been a fan-favorite encompassing an entire universe of first – responders within the Windy City with Chicago PD; Chicago Med; and Chicago Fire.

Now, each series within the wildly popular Dick Wolf One Chicago franchise certainly stands on its own. Each show holding its own as a distinct installment within the popular franchise. However, the franchise has also long-embraced the endless cross-over potential that exists within the Chicago universe, doing so on multiple occasions over the years with stars from one series like Chicago Med appearing in another, such as Chicago Fire. But, we wonder…which Chicago Med star has appeared the most often in the firefighting installment of the franchise?

According to IMDB, the answer is Nick Gehlfuss, the actor who portrays Dr. Will Halstead in the popular medical drama series. According to the website, Gehlfuss appears in the highest number of episodes of Chicago Fire. With a total of 20 crossover events to his name so far. Follow Chicago Med star Yaya DaCosta who portrays April Sexton in the medical drama falls in second place for this honor. DaCosta has crossed over to Chicago Fire in a total of 12 episodes to date.

‘Chicago Med’ Showrunners Have Plans For a Brotherly Reunion

Nick Gehlfuss’s Will Halstead may currently be holding the record for appearances in Chicago Fire. However, he also holds the record for appearances on another One Chicago series, Chicago PD. This, fans of the franchise know, is because of a close family connection Dr. Halstead holds with a PD character.

The Attending Physician to Emergency Medicine on Chicago Med is also the brother to Chicago PD’s officer Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). The Halstead brothers are known to reunite – via exciting crossover moments – whenever they can. And, One Chicago showrunners have no plans to end these reunions anytime soon.

“There are definitely plans to reunite the Halstead brothers!” notes Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov. So far, there has been no further information as to how this One Chicago reunion will come about. However, since it is the Chicago Med showrunners who are making these promises recently, we can only guess that PD’s Jay will be popping in to visit Will at the Gaffney Medical Center on Med.

Gehlfuss Has Been A Big Part Of ‘One Chicago’ For Many Seasons

Nick Gehlfuss has been a big part of the Chicago Med team since 2015. He has remained a fan-favorite fixture on the hit franchise ever since. Gehlfuss made his first appearance on Chicago Fire in the show’s third season in an episode titled I Am the Apocalypse. This Fire episode served as a backdoor pilot episode for the spinoff series.