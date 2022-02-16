‘Chicago Med’: Which Star Has Crossed Over to ‘Chicago PD’ the Most?

With all of the “One Chicago” crossovers, it’s not too surprising to see stars in each series steal a scene or two in a crossover episode.

Between “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Chicago Med,” and the former “Chicago Justice,” the characters have plenty of options. However, in the newest series in the franchise, “Chicago Med,” one star has stared in the most crossover episodes with “Chicago PD.”

Okay, Outsiders! Let’s give a warm welcome to actor Nick Gehlfuss! Gehlfuss plays the handsome Dr. Will Halstead who spends a lot of time with his younger brother, Detective Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer). Thanks to this, the actors have the highest crossover counts.

Gehlfuss has appeared in “Chicago PD” in 17 episodes and also starred in 20 episodes of “Chicago Fire.” Sounds like Chicago is the place to be for Dr. Halstead.

‘Chicago Med’: One Star Starred in a Minor Role on ‘Blue Bloods’

It looks like “Chicago Med” star, Nick Gehlfuss is going pretty well these days in the entertainment industry. Apparently, in 2011, the redheaded doctor had an uncredited role in one of their favorite shows, “Blue Bloods.”

The episode’s synopsis titled, “Thanksgiving,” reads as the following: “A girl falls from her apartment window and dies. Danny investigates. Henry, the patriarch, has a stroke and spends Thanksgiving in the hospital. Tony gets cash to square off his gambling debt, with an oblique warning from the Commissioner.” The “Chicago Med” star played Jimmy the Bookie.

But these aren’t the star’s only acting roles. According to IMDb, Gehlfuss had recurring roles on “Shameless,” “The Newsroom” and “Power.” He also had a few guest spots on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “The Good Wife,” “Person of Interest” and “Royal Pains.”

But Gehlfuss isn’t only a television and movie actor. His resume comes with a few theatrical roles as well.

The actor also made his stage debut in New York in the Classic Stage Company’s production of Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” as Lysander, starring opposite Bebe Neuwirth and Christina Ricci. This role earned him the Rosemarie Tichler award for outstanding performance in a play. In Los Angeles, he starred in Neil LaBute’s “Reasons to Be Pretty” at the Geffen Playhouse. Bravo!

‘Chicago Med’ is the Most Watched Medical Drama in the 2021-22 Season

Step back to Grey’s Anatomy, because NBC’s “Chicago Med” is still at the top of the list when it comes to popular medical dramas.

Thanks to fans on One Chicago Center, we now know that “Chicago Med” has averaged 6.7 million viewers weekly. “Grey’s Anatomy” is in its 18th season, but the NBC show is pushing the ABC showdown. “Grey’s Anatomy” averaged only 4.1 million total viewers throughout the fall finale.

Since the new top medical drama made its way to Netflix for any time streaming, viewers have been coming out of the woodworks to catch the new docs in action.